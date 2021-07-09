COD Mobile: Sea of Steel event, how to earn all free rewards, and more

COD Mobile is back with a season-themed event: Sea of Steel. Last season, players had to grind solo to earn various rewards like the Tengu skin and an epic blueprint for Echo.

However, this season, players will once again be divided into two factions, and the one that wins the grind race will get an extra reward after the event ends.

The Sea of Steel event divides gamers into two factions: Federation and Ghosts. Both sections have unique rewards for the same items.

Users can review the rewards before joining to ensure they get the rewards they prefer. However, after choosing a faction, they cannot change it for the entire duration of the event.

Choose any faction for the rewards in the Sea of Steel event (Image via Call of Duty Mobile)

There are 14 territories to capture, and whichever faction captures the most keeps the exclusive frame, the War at Sea. The missions will get updated every day, and COD Mobile players must play according to the tasks to earn the points, thus unlocking points-based rewards.

Here are all the rewards that users can earn based on points:

Scout 2: Federation/ Ghosts

AK-47: Federation/Ghosts

.50 GS: Federation/Ghosts

QQ9: Federation/Ghosts

QXR epic: Federation/Ghosts

Wingsuit

Charm

Leaderboard rewards for Sea of Steel event in COD Mobile

Players also have a chance to compete against one another on the leaderboards. Those who grind the event the most will be in the top 5% of the leaderboards and earn all related awards.

The highest leaderboard reward is the legendary calling card: Shadow Corps. Here are the other prizes COD Mobile players can earn from the leaderboards:

SP-R 208: Ethereal AK117: Side Scale Type-25: Side Scale RPD: Side Scale

Gamers can remain in the top 5% of the leaderboards by grinding the missions correctly. The leaderboards are not faction-centric, so the entire player pool taking part in the event will be up for the leaderboard rewards, making it a bit more competitive.

The Seas of Steel event ends in 14 days. So gamers must complete all the missions and grind hard to earn all the free rewards in COD Mobile.

