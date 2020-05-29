Image Credit: Eurogamer

Sony's PlayStation 4 features a ton of exclusives and non-exclusive video games that can be enjoyed without the need of internet. While Internet-based titles like Fortnite and PUBG are big business, offline story-driven narratives video games are also doing fairly amazing in the video game market.

Availability of a strong internet connection is still a myth in many countries. As they cannot afford the internet connection in their household, gamers suffer to be a part of the recent on-going gaming trends in the community. However, offline single-player games allow players to experience a video game without any hindrances.

Here is our list of Top 5 PS4 Games that don't require internet:

#5 Sleeping Dogs

Sleeping Dogs, released by Square Enix in 2012, is a very underrated video game. Set in the beautiful city of Hong Kong, players take control of an undercover police officer as he looks to fight against the local organized crime syndicates from the inside. Because of the rarity of firearms in Hong Kong, martial arts is heavily emphasized. The open-world environment will give you the ability to explore the city and interact with different people as well.

Fun fact: This was originally designed to be an entry into the True Crime series before Square Enix obtained the rights and modified it.

#4 Horizon Zero Dawn

This game is one of the most gorgeous and charming titles on Sony's platform. You play as Aloy, an outcast girl in a post-apocolyptic society, meeting new civilizations and discovering the history of your world. The overall story is engaging and epic, and the characters are supurb. The graphics and the combat system in this 2018 title are the most extraordinary of all the games on this list.

#3 God of War

God of War is arguably one of the greatest games ever made. Kratos, the rage filled Spartan warrior anti-hero of the series was already an iconic character. However, this particular game showcases a different side of him: fatherhood. Trying to escape his bloody past, he leaves the world of Greek myth for the world of Nordic legend. Frantic action, clever puzzles and a beautiful story make this a worthy play.

#2 Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

The final chapter of the story of Uncharted's hero, Nathan Drake, is nothing short of astounding. A Thief's End plays like a Hollywood film and, while it's still fun to play, it's strength lies in the spectacle it creates and the characters it showcases. This may be Nathan Drake's final story, but we're sure to see more of the series in the years to come.

#1 The Last of Us

From the same studio that brought you the previous entry, The Last Of Us has the best storyline in the history of video games. Set in yet another post-apocolyptic world - this one closer to the zombie variety - this landmark title is a dark, scary, intense experience with an ending that will just gut you. Give this one a play before the sequel, The Last of Us Chapter 2, releases early in June.

Note: while these titles don't require an Internet connection to play, there will possibly be software patches and updates needed to be downloaded in order to play it at its optimal quality. Once these patches are installed, however, no further online connectivity is required.

