The highly-anticipated PUBG Mobile and BGMI 3.1 update is here, introducing a plethora of new content and game-changing features. Among the exciting additions is the hidden loot stashes scattered all across the map. Getting hold of these special loot boxes can make the difference between defeat and Chicken Dinner, as these elusive loot boxes contain high-end gear and level-three armor. Hence, it becomes very important to know how to look for the treasures and find them.

In this feature, we’ll walk you through the best practices you can employ to get hold of these coveted loot boxes in the latest PUBG Mobile and BGMI 3.1 update to maximize the looting potential.

5 sure-fire ways to get more loot in PUBG Mobile and BGMI 3.1 update

1. Look for the Festival Towns

Look for a trigger mechanism in and around the Festival Towns to open locked vaults (Image via Tencent Games, YouTube/ Zendex)

Small locations with locked houses known as Festival Towns can now be found scattered throughout the map. Each townhouse contains a treasure locked behind a closed door. These doors can only be opened by activating a triggering mechanism strategically placed throughout the Festival Town area.

2. Summon the Genie on Nimbus Island

Be wary of other players when you visit Nimbus Island (Image via Tencent Games, YouTube/ Zendex)

Right at the center of Nimbus Island exists a magic lamp. Interacting with it will summon a Genie after four to five minutes. The Genie will reward you with level-three armor, airdrop quality weapons, a flying carpet, and a Genie regeneration card.

Getting hold of the Genie on Nimbus Island will give you a decisive advantage on the battlefield. The Genie also grants you a teleportation feature that helps you to instantly teleport to a new location.

The flying carpet which consists of two flying modes, is a great way to explore the map quickly and search for even more powerful loot and resources.

3. Board the Flying Boat

Battle-royale matches will have two treasure ships with their own pre-determined paths (Image via Tencent Games, YouTube/ Zendex)

Flying Boats are treasure ships that follow a pre-determined path across the maps. These boats stop at specific locations. Get on board one of these ships and start scavenging for basic loot. You can also use the on-boarded cannon to launch yourself in the direction of unsuspecting enemies.

However, to open the central treasure located on a treasure ship, you must wait for the boat to reach its final destination.

4. Find the Auspicious Vaults

View of an Auspicious Vault in PUBG Mobile and BGMI 3.1 update (Image via Tencent Games, YouTube/ Zendex)

Three Auspicious Vaults scattered across the battlefield hold valuable treasures. However, these vaults can be opened only via special keys. These special keys can be found in random crates.

Inside the vaults, you’ll find basic loot along with two treasure crates and a unique feature of teleportation. The teleportation feature lets you teleport to a random location on the map from within the vault, giving you a tactical advantage over others on the battle royale map.

5. Secure the P90 submachine gun from Air Drops

The completely re-designed P90 gun in PUBG Mobile BGMI 3.1 update (Image via Tencent Games, YouTube/ Zendex)

The PUBG Mobile 3.1 update has also re-introduced the iconic P90 submachine gun as a re-designed version of the classic weapon. Only available through Air Drops, the latest P90 submachine gun comes with a laser sight and a scope. The gun boasts a sleek design and only fires the new 5.7mm ammunition. Getting hold of this submachine gun can give you a significant advantage in the battle royale arena.

Following these resource-scavenging strategies will help you increase the chances of getting the best loot in PUBG Mobile and BGMI 3.1 update and eventually winning the coveted Chicken Dinner.

