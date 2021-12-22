Best PUBG Mobile emulators for laptops

PUBG Mobile is one of the best games offered in the battle royale category. Gamers are served with 4K quality graphics along with many interesting dynamics for players.

The game also offers compatibility to run on a laptop with the help of an emulator. An emulator is a software designed to run mobile games on a PC/laptop without issues. PUBG Mobile can also be placed on a suitable emulator with improved aim and accuracy.

In this article, we have discussed some of the best emulator options for players to play PUBG Mobile on a laptop.

PUBG Mobile emulators for laptops

1) BlueStacks

BlueStacks is one of the most stable and recommended emulators for laptop users. The emulator has been in the market for a long time and offers a seamless gaming experience to the user. It has an easy setup and can be downloaded for free from the BlueStacks website.

Upon successful installation, the player will need to add any google account to access the Google Play Store on the platform. Once the account has been added, the user can search for PUBG Mobile on the Play Store and install it.

Players can log in using their Facebook, Google Play Games, or Twitter accounts. With a few easy settings like key setup and sensitivity settings, the player can get the ultimate survival experience.

2) Gameloop

The second most-suitable emulator that can run PUBG Mobile smoothly on a laptop is Gameloop. Players can visit the official website of Gameloop to download it for free. Upon proper installation, players can comfortably enjoy PUBG Mobile on their laptops.

Players can use the same account to play PUBG Mobile on a smartphone in the emulator. Upon login, players can download and explore any maps and enjoy them with their friends and teammates.

3) Nox Player

Another significant emulator for players to play PUBG Mobile on a laptop is Nox Player. The software offers a complex settings mechanism for shooting and other movements. It provides great stability in frames, which is a positive point for many players looking to use an emulator to run PUBG Mobile on their laptop setup.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar