Best PUBG Mobile gun combos and sensitivity settings for close-ranged fights

PUBG Mobile has engraved its name in the history of gaming for its realistic and entertaining approach. The constant changes in meta and strategic playstyles have kept up its popularity since its release.

PUBG Mobile offers a unique range of weapons. Players can carry a maximum of three guns at a time, including a pistol. However, they sometimes face difficulties while deciding on the perfect gun combos.

Top three gun combos in PUBG Mobile

Choosing gun combos is entirely dependent on the individuals. They need to equip guns as per their comfort zone.

1) AKM + M24

The AKM+M24 gun combo (Image via Sportskeeda)

AKM and M24 are a perfect gun combo for users. While AKM is useful in close combat, the M24 helps with mid and long-range skirmishes. Also, both use 7.62 ammunition, and players only need to carry a single type of ammo in their backpack.

2) M416 + Mini 14

The M416+Mini 14 gun combo (Image via Sportskeeda)

This is one of the most used gun combos in the game. The M416 is a prevalent weapon for both close and mid-range fights. For long-range battles, the Mini 14's single-mode fire can cause a high amount of damage.

3) AKM + M416

The AKM+M416 gun combo (Image via Sportskeeda)

It is one of the most aggressive gun combinations in PUBG Mobile. The AKM is one of the best guns in close combats, and the M416 can be very useful for mid and long-range fights. Gamers can also switch up their firearms according to their needs as both can be used for multiple purposes.

Sensitivity settings for close-ranged fights in PUBG Mobile

To perform better in matches, users need to adjust their sensitivity settings as per their playstyle and device. Here are the sensitivity settings that can be followed in PUBG Mobile:

Camera sensitivity

3rd Person No Scope: 120%

1st Person No Scope: 90%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 50%

2x Scope: 30%

ADS sensitivity

3rd Person No Scope: 120%

1st Person No Scope: 88%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 50%

2x Scope: 30%

Players can perform better in close combat with these sensitivity settings. However, some minimal changes may be required as per their comfort zone and mobiles.

