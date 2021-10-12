Best PUBG Mobile Lite headshot sensitivity settings for low-end Android devices

PUBG Mobile Lite is pretty competitive like its standard version. Players earnestly desire to up their skills and get better in the game. A number of factors significantly affect any player's performance, one being the ability to secure headshots in gunfights.

To get the 'Chicken Dinner,' users must excel in gunfights. Having custom sensitivity settings can significantly assist users in battle. While the settings used by pros can be easily found online, players are highly recommended to customize these settings because every player's experience is unique.

This article dives into baseline settings for players to get started.

PUBG Mobile Lite sensitivity settings for more headshots

Figure out ideal sensitivity in PUBG Mobile Lite by practicing and don't change it very often.

Camera Sensitivity (free look)

Camera Sensitivity settings that players apply in PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

The free look sensitivity does not have an impact while firing. Therefore, it can be set at any desired level. However, putting it at the extreme ends of the scale makes the fire button unusable.

Camera

Here are the best sensitivity settings for Camera (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

These sensitivity settings control the angle movement when players are scoped in and out. Here are the recommended sensitivity levels to use:

No Scope: 115-125%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 75-85%

2x Scope: 35-40%

3x Scope: 28-33%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 23-26%

6x Scope: 17-20%

8x Scope: 12-15%

ADS Sensitivity

Players can apply these settings for ADS (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

ADS Sensitivity plays a major role during gunfights. It is very important if the players wish to improve their aim. Having them at an appropriate level will enable individuals to control their recoil.

To compensate for the recoil, drag your thumb downwards at the time of shooting. The following are the best ADS sensitivity:

No Scope: 110-120%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 70-75%

2x Scope: 33-38%

3x Scope: 24-28%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 19-22%

6x Scope: 15-18%

8x Scope: 13-15%

Players are recommended to avoid changing their sensitivity settings frequently as it affects aim.

Also Read

Note: These are non-gyroscope sensitivity settings. This article represents the writer’s opinion.

Edited by Srijan Sen