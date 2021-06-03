Best PUBG Mobile Lite sensitivity settings for accurate headshots in Android phones

Popular mobile battle royale titles like PUBG Mobile Lite are thriving and more new players are joining the game every day. With the increasing competition, players are looking for tips and tricks to get an edge.

Headshots are one of the most effective ways to eliminate opponents in a battle royale match and the sensitivity settings play a major role in accuracy while delivering the headshots.

This article shares the most commonly used sensitivity settings for PUBG Mobile Lite that will help players score more headshots.

Note: Sensitivity settings differ from device to device. Hence, minor tweaks might be necessary. The settings listed here are just a suggestion based on which players can get their own customized settings.

PUBG Mobile Lite Camera sensitivity

The primary camera movement action of the in-game character is controlled by the camera sensitivity settings. These options also allow players to control the weapon's horizontal recoil while scoping in:

Camera sensitivity in PUBG Mobile Lite

No Scope: 134-140%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 64-70%

2x Scope: 38-45%

3x Scope: 27-32%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 24-27%

6x Scope: 15-19%

8x Scope: 11-15%

PUBG Mobile Lite ADS sensitivity

Aim Down Sight (ADS) Sensitivity majorly assists players in controlling the vertical recoil of a weapon. The sensitivity discussed below may help players find the best ADS sensitivity.

ADS sensitivity in PUBG Mobile Lite

No Scope: 134-140%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 63-70%

2x Scope: 39-45%

3x Scope: 26-32%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 24-28%

6x Scope: 15-19%

8x Scope: 10-15%

Also read: Best PUBG Mobile Lite sensitivity and gyroscope settings for headshots

PUBG Mobile Lite Gyroscope sensitivity

The gyroscope option in the sensitivity settings detects movement of the player's device and adjusts the camera view in-game correspondingly. It aids in the control of the weapon's recoil by tracking the device's rotation and movement.

Gyroscope sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile Lite

No Scope: 200%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 200%

2x Scope: 138-150%

3x Scope: 138-145%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 118-130%

6x Scope: 98-105%

8x Scope: 78-90%

Players need to practice on the training ground and tweak the values accordingly until they find their best sensitivity settings.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite vs COD Mobile: Which game is the better alternative to Garena Free Fire in 2021?

Edited by david.benjamin