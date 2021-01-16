Best PUBG Mobile Lite sensitivity settings for beginners in 2021

PUBG Mobile Lite is a prominent title in the battle royale community and is highly appreciated and admired by fans globally. The game has already crossed over 100 million downloads on Google Play Store.

PUBG Mobile Lite has periodic developer upgrades so that players can feel refreshed. There is always a massive surge in users with the launch of new features. Therefore, many beginners are searching for opportunities to improve their plapung style, and sensitivity settings are of the highest significance in this regard.

This article shares the best sensitivity settings for newbies in this fast-paced battle royale title.

Best sensitivity settings for PUBG Mobile Lite beginners in 2021

The sensitivity settings of a player solely depend on his/her preference. Also, the sensitivity is not the same for everyone and varies from device to device.

Players are recommended to base their play style and settings according to the settings discussed below. They can take the settings mentioned as a basis and tweak them based on their preferences, playing style, equipment, layout, and more.

Also, beginners are never recommended to use a gyroscope as it is quite challenging to master as a newbie.

Here is the list for the sensitivity settings:

Camera (Eye-button)

Camera sensitivity settings

This sensitivity applies to the eye-button. It is used when moving to look for enemies. The fact that it is on the extreme side of the scale obstructs the control, and players can keep it as default.

Camera

This is one of the settings that affect the camera's sensitivity when the screen is swiped without firing.

Camera sensitivity in PUBG Mobile Lite

No Scope: 115-125%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 40%

2x Scope: 30%

3x Scope: 25%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 14%

6x Scope: 8%

8x Scope: 12%

ADS sensitivity

Sensitivity settings for ADS are one of the most vital in PUBG Mobile Lite. It helps players compensate for the weapon's recoil by dragging the thumb down.

ADS sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile Lite

No Scope: 120-130%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 39%

2x Scope: 29%

3x Scope: 24%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 13%

6x Scope: 12%

8x Scope: 11%

