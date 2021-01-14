How to choose the best Free Fire sensitivity settings in 2021

Free Fire is one of the most prominent titles on the mobile platform. The game already boasts 500 million-plus downloads on the Google Play Store with a huge player base across the world.

The title features a variety of weapons with unique recoil. However, the recoil of specific weapons makes it hard for players to aim. So, players often look for the best sensitivity settings that the game can offer. This will give the best recoil control for most of the weapons.

However, the sensitivity settings vary from device to device. This article shares the best sensitivity settings in Free Fire.

Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for lesser recoil

The settings given below will diminish the recoil of weapons and provide the best sensitivity to get quick and accurate frags.

Best sensitivity settings in Free Fire in 2021

General: 100

Red Dot: 80

2X Scope: 72

4X Scope: 60

AWM Scope: 35

Players can follow these steps to change the sensitivity settings:

Step 1: Run Free Fire and wait for the default loading screen to appear.

Step 2: Navigate to the Settings icon present at the top right corner of the screen and tap on it.

Step 3: A new menu tab will appear; click on the Sensitivity tab on the left-hand side of the screen.

Step 4: Apply the settings mentioned above.

How to aim correctly after applying new sensitivity?

After applying the sensitivity settings in the game, players need to aim at the body of the opponent. After aiming down, they can slide the weapon upwards. The crosshair will aim automatically at the head of the enemy.

This movement helps in auto-aiming at the head of the opponent, giving an accurate kill with an auto headshot.

Players may need a few days to get accustomed to the new sensitivity. It's not very difficult to grasp and is easily accomplishable by practicing on the training grounds.

Disclaimer: The auto headshot sensitivity settings are unique to a player, and these settings may vary from player to player. However, the players can always change the settings according to their preferences.

