Best PUBG Mobile Lite sensitivity settings for headshots on Android devices

PUBG Mobile Lite has been one of the most successful battle royale titles on low-end Android devices. The title has garnered a lot of popularity and has amassed a worldwide active player base since its release.

In a battle royale title, sensitivity settings play a major role in determining the gameplay of a player. Hence, players must find their best sensitivity settings as early as possible.

Sensitivity settings can also be effective in aiming for headshots, which take down enemies in a couple of shots. Headshots are an impactful way of instantly taking down enemies in the game.

🎂 The 3rd Anniversary - Hundred Rhythms 1.3.0 Update is NOW LIVE! 🎂 Use mesmerizing music abilities in Hundred Rhythms Mode to take your defenses and attacks to a whole new level 🎶⭐ #hundredrhythm #pubgmobile



Hop into game and try it out now! 🔗 https://t.co/u9xJDVFxzG pic.twitter.com/Gur7c5VRf3 — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) March 9, 2021

Listed below are the best sensitivity settings for headshots in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite vs COD Mobile: Which game is the better alternative to Garena Free Fire in 2021?

Best sensitivity settings for headshots in PUBG Mobile Lite

Note: Players must be aware that replicating the exact sensitivity settings of other players will not produce any results. It is advised that they use the sensitivity measures mentioned below as a reference and then change them based on their preferences, device, and layout.

#1 - Free look sensitivity

Advertisement

Camera sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile Lite

The camera sensitivity refers to the sensitivity of the "Eye Button." It allows players to look around while moving. This setting should not be on a high or low end of the scale as it does not require to be maximized or minimized. Users may also leave it as default.

#2 - Camera sensitivity

Camera sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile Lite

These sensitivity settings involve the camera view shifting when players scope in. Also, the sensitivity "No Scope" causes movement without scoping in. Players can choose from the following options:

No Scope: 120-125%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 65-70%

2x Scope: 32-37%

3x Scope: 22-26%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 16-20%

6x Scope: 11-15%

8x Scope: 8-12%

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite vs COD Mobile: Which game has better graphics for 4 GB RAM Android devices?

#3 - ADS sensitivity

Advertisement

ADS sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile Lite

ADS, or Aim Down Sight, is possibly the most important sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile Lite. It is responsible for the vertical recoil when the scope is opened and is enabled as users aim and drag their thumb down the screen a bit to reduce recoil.

The ADS settings are as follows:

No Scope: 120-125%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 66-70%

2x Scope: 33-37%

3x Scope: 23-26%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 17-20%

6x Scope: 13-15%

8x Scope: 9-12%

This article does not share the gyroscope sensitivity settings as many players find it complicated to use the gyroscope. Applying these settings, players can get their best-optimized recoil control for maximum accuracy in headshots.

Also read: List of countries where PUBG Mobile Lite is available in March 2021