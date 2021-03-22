List of countries where PUBG Mobile Lite is available in March 2021

PUBG Mobile Lite is a lighter version of PUBG Mobile and was created for players with low-end devices. It has more than 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store and is rated 4.2/5.

PUBG Mobile Lite builds on the original PUBG Mobile gameplay, but several of its elements have been downsized, including the size of the lobby, maps and more. It features quick-paced action and only has 60 players in a BR match instead of the traditional 100.

PUBG Mobile Lite is currently only available for Android users in certain countries.

This article lists out all the countries where PUBG Mobile Lite has been released.

Countries where PUBG Mobile Lite is currently available

PUBG Mobile Lite is presently available in the following countries:

South-East Asia

Philippines, Malaysia, Burma, Indonesia, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, Hongkong, Macao.

Asia

Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkomanstan.

Africa

Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Ghana, Mozambique, Cote-d'Ivoire, Angola, Madagascar, Cameroon, Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali, Zambia, Republic of Senegal, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Benin, Togo, Central African Republic, Congo, Liberia, Mauritania, Namibia, Botswana, Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritius, Cape Verde.

Middle East

Lebanon, Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Israel, Yemen.

Europe

Turkey, Russia, Republic of Belarus, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Serbia, Armenia, Republic of Macedonia, Latvia, Moldova, Georgia, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

America

Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay, Argentina, Guatemala, Belize, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Republic of Costa Rica, Panama, Bahamas, Bermuda, Haiti, Dominica, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Aruba, Antigua and Barbuda, Cayman Islands, British Virgin Islands, Netherlands Antilles, Turks and Caicos Islands.

Oceania

Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Solomon Islands.

(Source: Tencent Games)

