How to update PUBG Mobile Lite to 0.20.1 global version: Step-by-step guide for worldwide users

PUBG Mobile Lite is a lighter version of PUBG Mobile. The game features quick-paced action and sees only 60 players dropping on an island to battle it out against one another for the Chicken Dinner.

This article provides players with a guide on downloading the latest version of the game on their Android devices.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Players from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Downloading PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 global version

Players who have the older version of PUBG Mobile Lite (0.20.0) can directly update to the latest version in-game. However, those who do not have it can first download the 0.20.0 version and then update to 0.20.1.

Players can download and install PUBG Mobile Lite using the APK file from the official website. They can follow the steps given below to do so:

Step 1: Players must first visit the PUBG Mobile Lite website. They can click here to do so.

Step 2: Next, they should tap on the “Download APK” option.

Step 3: Once the download is complete, players should locate and install the APK file.

Players have to remember to enable the "Install from unknown source" option before installing the file.

Step 4: After installing the APK file, players can run PUBG Mobile Lite. Once the in-game patch is complete, they will be able to enjoy the latest version of the game.

If players encounter an error message stating that there was a problem parsing the package, they can try re-downloading the APK file and following the steps given above again.

Note: The size of the APK file is 575 MB. Meanwhile, the size of the in-game patch will vary slightly. Therefore, players must ensure that they have enough space available on their phones before downloading the file and the patch.

