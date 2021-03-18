PUBG Mobile Lite Season 23 release date, leaked rewards, and more

PUBG Mobile Lite has an extensive collection of exclusive in-game items like costumes, skins and more. There are many ways to obtain these items, and the Winner Pass is one of them.

Winner Pass or WP is a tier-based reward system in PUBG Mobile Lite. In this system, players have to complete missions to climb up the ranks and claim various rewards. A new WP is released every month.

This article takes a look at the release date of the upcoming Season 23, the new Winner Pass, leaked rewards and more.

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 23

Winner Pass Season 22 end date

The current Winner Pass will conclude on March 30, 2021. After this, the WP section will get locked, and players will not be able to claim any rewards.

As stated above, a new Winner Pass is introduced every month. Hence, the PUBG Mobile Lite Season 23 WP will begin on April 1.

Players will be able to obtain two paid variants of the pass - Elite Upgrade and Elite Upgrade Plus. These can be bought for 280 BC and 800 BC, respectively.

Leaked Rewards

Here are a few of the leaked rewards that might make their way into PUBG Mobile Lite with the Season 23 Winner Pass:

(Image via JK Gamer - PUBG Mobile Lite / YouTube)

(Image via JK Gamer - PUBG Mobile Lite / YouTube)

(Image via JK Gamer - PUBG Mobile Lite / YouTube)

(Image via JK Gamer - PUBG Mobile Lite / YouTube)

Players can watch the following video to check out further leaks about the upcoming Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite:

How to upgrade Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite

After the Winner Pass is released in PUBG Mobile Lite, players can follow these steps to upgrade it:

Step 1: Players have to open PUBG Mobile Lite and tap on the ‘WP’ icon.

Step 2: The Winner Pass will appear on their screen. Players should press on the ‘Upgrade’ button.

Step 3: Players should then select the desired variant and click on the purchase option below it.

