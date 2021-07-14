PUBG Mobile Lite has become one of the most famous names in the Battle Royale category of games. The game has been developed to provide the best experience for players with low-end devices so they can enjoy high-quality graphics along with real-life inspired weapons.

We all know that headshots are the most lethal shots in shooting games. One of the best ways to improve both headshot percentage and accuracy is by optimizing sensitivity settings. This article discusses the best PUBG Mobile Lite sensitivity settings for one-tap headshots and faster aiming.

PUBG Mobile Lite: Best sensitivity settings for more headshots:

Camera sensitivity settings:

The camera sensitivity settings help control the speed at which a player is able to look at the world around him. Players can slow down or make swiping movements faster by changing these sensitivity settings.

Camera sensitivity setting for better aim (Image via Youtube/INTENSE GAMING)

No Scope: 133-140%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 65-70%

2x Scope: 32-45%

3x Scope: 27-32%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 24-27%

6x Scope: 15-19%

8x Scope: 11-15%

ADS sensitivity settings:

The ADS or Aim Down Sight sensitivity settings come into play when a player opens their scope. There are various scopes available in PUBG Mobile Lite, and players can change sensitivity settings for each of them individually. These sensitivity settings are helpful for players who don't prefer using the gyroscope and instead control recoil by swiping down on the screen.

Best PUBG Mobile Lite ADS sensitivity settings (Image via Youtube/INTENSE GAMING)

No Scope: 133-140%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 65-70%

2x Scope: 32-45%

3x Scope: 27-32%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 24-27%

6x Scope: 15-19%

8x Scope: 11-15%

Gyroscope sensitivity settings:

Best PUBG Mobile Lite gyro sensitivity settings (Image via Youtube/INTENSE GAMING)

PUBG Mobile Lite also offers players the ability to use their smartphone's gyroscope sensor to aim and control recoil. With gyro sensitivity settings, players can enhance their aim and accuracy much more precisely. However, it can take some time to get used to the gyro sensitivity settings. It is recommended that players spend time in training drills to master the gyro settings.

No Scope: 200%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 200%

2x Scope: 137-150%

3x Scope: 137-145%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 115-130%

6x Scope: 97-105%

8x Scope: 78-90%

Note: Players are recommended to make the required necessary tweaks to these sensitivity settings. The quality of the gyroscope and touch response settings differ from device to device. The settings discussed above can be set as a base by players to find their perfect set of sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Edited by Siddharth Satish