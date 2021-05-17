Best PUBG Mobile Lite sensitivity settings for recoil control on low-end Android devices

PUBG Mobile Lite was specifically designed for low-end Android smartphones. Like its original variant, this game has a high level of competition. A vast number of players work their way up to the rank tiers every day.

Controlling a weapon's recoil is one of the most difficult tasks on a low-end device. Players must be particular with their sensitivity settings to get the best optimization according to their device.

This article shares the best sensitivity settings for minimizing recoil in PUBG Mobile Lite for low-end devices.

Note: The sensitivity settings listed here are for low-end devices and are higher than usual. Players can make some minor tweaks based on their preference and comfort.

What are the best PUBG Mobile Lite sensitivity settings for controlling recoil on low-end Android devices?

Camera sensitivity

Camera sensitivity settings are solely responsible for the camera movement in-game. These settings will help players to control the horizontal recoil of their weapons while scoping in or opening the ADS of the weapon:

No Scope: 135%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 65%

2x Scope: 45%

3x Scope: 30%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 28%

6x Scope: 20%

8x Scope: 15%

ADS sensitivity

ADS sensitivity controls the vertical recoil of a player's weapon. Here are the best sensitivity settings to reduce the recoil of weapons on low-end devices:

No Scope: 135%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 65%

2x Scope: 45%

3x Scope: 30%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 28%

6x Scope: 20%

8x Scope: 15%

Gyroscope sensitivity

Gyroscope sensitivity detects the motion of a player's device and makes the camera movement accordingly. It also helps players monitor the weapon's recoil by detecting the device's motion.

Players should try to keep their gyroscope settings as high as possible on low-end devices.

No Scope: 200%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 180%

2x Scope: 145%

3x Scope: 135%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 120%

6x Scope: 100%

8x Scope: 80%

Since Free Look enables players to look around while moving, the settings should neither be high nor low. Players can simply leave it in their default settings.

