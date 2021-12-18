Best PUBG Mobile Lite sensitivity settings to use on 2 GB RAM phones

PUBG Mobile Lite caters to all users who possess low-end devices and face frame drops while playing PUBG Mobile. The game offers periodic updates that refresh and enhance users' gaming experiences.
With every update, there are a few in-game changes that often make it necessary for players to tweak their sensitivity settings to derive the best experience. Those with 2 GB RAM devices must set their sensitivity according to the devices.
Tweak PUBG Mobile Lite sensitivity settings to use 2 GB RAM phones optimally
1) Camera Sensitivity
Camera Sensitivity in PUBG Mobile Lite refers to the sensitivity settings of the screen that players can adjust by moving the eye button.
Here's a guide to Camera Sensitivity Settings:
- No Scope: 135-140 percent
- Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 60-70 percent
- 2x Scope: 35-45 percent
- 3x Scope: 25-35% percent
- 4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 20-30 percent
- 6x Scope: 15-20 percent
- 8x Scope: 10-15 percent
2) ADS Sensitivity
Aim Down Sight (ADS) sensitivity plays a crucial role in setting the aim of PUBG Mobile Lite's players. It refers to the sensitivity settings on the screen that operates with the touch.
ADS sensitivity stays higher for users not playing with the gyroscope on.
Here's a guide to ADS Sensitivity settings:
- No Scope: 135-140 percent
- Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 65-70 percent
- 2x Scope: 35-45 percent
- 3x Scope: 25-35 percent
- 4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 25-30 percent
- 6x Scope: 15-20 percent
- 8x Scope: 10-15 percent
3) Gyroscope Sensitivity
A gyroscope is an in-built sensor present in mobile phones. It helps gamers set their aim better, which is of utmost importance in a battle royale game like PUBG Mobile Lite.
Users need to keep in mind that the gyroscope only works when they are sitting in an upright position and not lying down.
Here's a look at the gyroscope settings in the lite version:
- No Scope: 180-200 percent
- Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 180-200 percent
- 2x Scope: 130-150 percent
- 3x Scope: 130-150 percent
- 4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 125-135 percent
- 6x Scope: 100-110 percent
- 8x Scope: 85-95 percent
Note: This article reflects the author's views. Moreover, PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India. Players from this region are advised to avoid playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI or wait for BGMI Lite to be released.