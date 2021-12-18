Best PUBG Mobile Lite sensitivity settings to use on 2 GB RAM phones

PUBG Mobile Lite caters to all users who possess low-end devices and face frame drops while playing PUBG Mobile. The game offers periodic updates that refresh and enhance users' gaming experiences.

With every update, there are a few in-game changes that often make it necessary for players to tweak their sensitivity settings to derive the best experience. Those with 2 GB RAM devices must set their sensitivity according to the devices.

Tweak PUBG Mobile Lite sensitivity settings to use 2 GB RAM phones optimally

1) Camera Sensitivity

Camera Sensitivity in PUBG Mobile Lite refers to the sensitivity settings of the screen that players can adjust by moving the eye button.

A snippet showing PUBG Mobile Lite camera sensitivity (Image via Krafton)

Here's a guide to Camera Sensitivity Settings:

No Scope: 135-140 percent

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 60-70 percent

2x Scope: 35-45 percent

3x Scope: 25-35% percent

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 20-30 percent

6x Scope: 15-20 percent

8x Scope: 10-15 percent

2) ADS Sensitivity

Aim Down Sight (ADS) sensitivity plays a crucial role in setting the aim of PUBG Mobile Lite's players. It refers to the sensitivity settings on the screen that operates with the touch.

ADS sensitivity stays higher for users not playing with the gyroscope on.

Setting PUBG Mobile Lite ADS sensitivity (Image via Krafton)

Here's a guide to ADS Sensitivity settings:

No Scope: 135-140 percent

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 65-70 percent

2x Scope: 35-45 percent

3x Scope: 25-35 percent

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 25-30 percent

6x Scope: 15-20 percent

8x Scope: 10-15 percent

3) Gyroscope Sensitivity

A gyroscope is an in-built sensor present in mobile phones. It helps gamers set their aim better, which is of utmost importance in a battle royale game like PUBG Mobile Lite.

Users need to keep in mind that the gyroscope only works when they are sitting in an upright position and not lying down.

Tweaking PUBG Mobile Lite gyroscope sensitivity (Image via Krafton)

Here's a look at the gyroscope settings in the lite version:

No Scope: 180-200 percent

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 180-200 percent

2x Scope: 130-150 percent

3x Scope: 130-150 percent

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 125-135 percent

6x Scope: 100-110 percent

8x Scope: 85-95 percent

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the author's views. Moreover, PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India. Players from this region are advised to avoid playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI or wait for BGMI Lite to be released.

Edited by Ravi Iyer