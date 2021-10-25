Best PUBG Mobile Lite settings for no recoil with gyroscope (2021)

The competition in PUBG Mobile Lite is fierce, and players fervently wish to improve their skills and become better than the rest. In a battle royale match, several factors influence their performances, one of which is their aim.

To emerge victoriously, it is required that users thrive in gunfights. Sensitivity settings can play a significant role in helping them do so. With the appropriate settings, they can take their game a level higher and surely perform better.

What are the best PUBG Mobile Lite sensitivity settings with gyroscope?

Camera

Camera settings

Camera sensitivity settings influence the shift of the angle when players are both scoped in and out. The following are the suggested levels for them:

No Scope: 135-145%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 80-85%

2x Scope: 50-55%

3x Scope: 45-50%

4x Scope, VSS: 30-35%

6x Scope: 20-24%

8x Scope: 15-18%

ADS Sensitivity

ADS Sensitivity

Gunfights are highly dependent on ADS Sensitivity, and if players wish to improve their aim, it is extremely crucial. Listed below are the best ADS settings they can apply:

No Scope: 140-150%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 70-75%

2x Scope: 45-50%

3x Scope: 35-40%

4x Scope, VSS: 28-33%

6x Scope: 20-25%

8x Scope: 14-19%

Gyroscope

Gyroscope settings

A gyroscope is a sensor in mobile devices. It utilizes gravity to influence movement and aids players immensely in controlling the recoil in PUBG Mobile Lite.

However, it is essential to note that mastering the gyroscope setting isn't a piece of cake, and individuals will have to put in a significant amount of effort.

Here are the best gyroscope sensitivity settings:

No Scope: 170-180%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 110-120%

2x Scope: 100-105%

3x Scope: 85-90%

4x Scope, VSS: 70-75%

6x Scope: 60-65%

8x Scope: 45-50%

These settings aren't fixed and can be altered by users as per their comfort and performance.

Apart from this, players can modify the Camera Sensitivity (Free Look) setting as per their own choice. On top of this, they shouldn't adjust their sensitivity settings frequently since it impacts their aim.

Note: These sensitivity settings are based on the writer's preference, and the choice may vary from player to player.

