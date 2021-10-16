PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire Max: Which game is better for battle royale lovers in 2021?

PUBG Mobile Lite fans are ardently wishing for BGMI Lite to be released in India, and Free Fire fans are rejoicing over the release of Free Fire Max. The new battle royale title was released two weeks ago in India.

When it comes down to the game mechanics of these two titles, both are pretty different. These titles also have different fan bases as they are into Free Fire Max and PUBG Mobile Lite for separate reasons despite the similar objectives of shooting and survival.

Assessing PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire Max

The difference between PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire Max are judged based on the following reasons:

1) Device requirements

PUBG Mobile Lite requires only 1 GB of RAM to run (Image via Google Play Store)

The device requirements for PUBG Mobile Lite are way less than Free Fire Max since the former can run efficiently on low-end devices. Being the enhanced version of Free Fire, the latter takes up more storage space and is compatible with medium to high-range devices.

2) Graphics

The graphics of Free Fire Max are sharper and more vibrant compared to PUBG Mobile Lite. However, the latter’s graphics are more realistic and less cartoonish, unlike Free Fire Max.

3) Gameplay mechanics

Range of characters in Free Fire MAX (Image via Sportskeeda)

The gameplay of both titles is similar in a few cases but also has its differences. While the time of a BR match and the number of players is nearly the same, PUBG Mobile Lite offers realistic gameplay compared to Free Fire Max.

The significant difference is the unique characters that Free Fire Max offers. While they are endowed with unique abilities, PUBG Mobile Lite characters have no special powers to utilize in matches.

Conclusion

After assessing the conditions above, fans can conclude that PUBG Mobile Lite is better than Free Fire Max as it provides a more authentic Battle Royale experience. The vibrancy and fantasy brought in by Free Fire are not realistic and are more suitable for teenagers.

Also Read

Disclaimer: This list reflects the opinion of its author. Game selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s preferences.

Edited by Ravi Iyer

LIVE POLL Q. Which Battle Royale game is better? PUBG Mobile Lite Free Fire Max 1 votes so far