5 best PUBG Mobile Lite tips to get more kills and rank up easily

PUBG Mobile Lite is one of the most popular titles for battle royale lovers. The title offers HD-quality graphics along with several interesting in-game elements. There are multiple tiers with amazing rewards. Players can increase their tier ranking to earn these rewards. This article discusses the five best tips to get more kills and rank up easily in PUBG Mobile Lite.

PUBG Mobile Lite tips to get more kills and rank up easily

5) Landing spot

Choosing a correct landing spot is extremely important in PUBG Mobile Lite for an extra amount of loot and kills. Players landing on hot drops have to watch out for other players as these areas have more players landing together. Securing good loot and kills increases the chances of winning. It also helps players get more tier ranking points and rank up faster.

4) Good device and data connection

A good device and data connection are vital for a smoother gameplay in PUBG Mobile Lite. With a powerful device and lower ping, players will face fewer lag issues and will be able to rack up more kills. With smoother gameplay, players will win more 1v1 battles. These factors offer an advantage in game over other players.

3) Aggressive gameplay

Players can shift to an aggressive game style to get more kills and ranking points. Players with passive game style will find it difficult to gather more kills. An aggressive playstyle also polishes your in-game mechanics, which allows you to win more fights. Hence, an aggressive game style will help players increase their K/D ratio and get more tier points.

2) Permanent squad

A permanent squad will have better synergy (Image via Krafton)

One of the most important tips that players can use for more kills and better tier ranking is to play with a permanent squad. It helps the player to know the strengths and weaknesses of his squad members and coordinate in the battle accordingly. Squad members can have their defined roles according to their skills. Playing together for a long time helps to develop a good synergy between squad members, which makes rank push much easier.

1) Improve skills

Also Read Article Continues below

The most important tip to increase kill count and rank up quickly is by improving individual skills. These skills include good aim, recoil control, and reflexes. To play at their best, players can tweak their control setup or sensitivity settings. These settings play a major role in improving a player's gameplay. By finding the best setup and sensitivity settings, player can improve their aim. Players can also head to the training ground or TDM mode to hone their close-combat skills.

Edited by Mayank Shete