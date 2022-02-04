5 tips to increase your K/D ratio in PUBG Mobile Lite in February 2022

PUBG Mobile Lite is a prominent name in the battle royale genre. The exhilarating survival gaming experience with HD-quality graphics makes it the perfect choice for players with low-end devices. With each new season, players try to maintain their stats, especially their high K/D ratio.

The K/D ratio indicates the average number of enemies killed by a player per match. This article discusses the five best tips to increase the K/D ratio in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Tips to increase the K/D ratio in PUBG Mobile Lite

5) Good data connection:

A stable data connection is vital for smooth gameplay in PUBG Mobile Lite. With high-quality internet, players will establish a stable connection to the server, which will reduce any lag issues in the game.

The improved reliability and responsiveness will help increase players' K/D ratio stats by giving them the ability to defeat their opponents more swiftly and obtain more kills.

4) Change control setup:

Krafton has included an impressive in-game feature that allows players to change their default control scheme. With this setting, players can move any of the buttons to other positions for better grip and comfort.

This versatility allows players to shift from a two thumb setup to a three-finger or four-finger claw setup. The increased functionality is essential to ensuring a player's comfort level and allowing them to rack up more kills in the game.

3) Change sensitivity settings

Best Sensitivity Settings (Image via Krafton)

Sensitivity Settings play an important role in improving a player's gameplay in PUBG Mobile Lite. A good set of sensitivity settings can help the player build a reputation as a pro player by perfecting their muscle memory according to the optimal settings.

Here are the best sensitivity settings for players looking to improve their K/D ratio:

Camera sensitivity settings

No Scope: 135-140%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 60-70%

2x Scope: 35-45%

3x Scope: 25-35%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 20-30%

6x Scope: 15-20%

8x Scope: 10-15%

ADS sensitivity settings

No Scope: 135-140%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 65-70%

2x Scope: 35-45%

3x Scope: 25-35%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 25-30%

6x Scope: 15-20%

8x Scope: 10-15%

Gyroscope settings

No Scope: 200%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 200%

2x Scope: 130-150%

3x Scope: 130-150%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 125-135%

6x Scope: 100-110%

8x Scope: 85-95%

2) Training grounds before the match

The second most important tip to achieve a better K/D ratio in PUBG Mobile Lite is to visit the training grounds. It will help to warm up a player's muscles for more accurate aim.

Players can use various aim tracing drills and other reflex training to improve their reaction timing and headshot accuracy. It will come in very handy in 1v2 or 1v4 situations.

1) Improve your skills:

The most important tip to boost the K/D ratio is to work on individual skills. A player needs to have a good game sense, including proper knowledge of maps and weapons.

A good sense of sound can also help to improve a player's awareness. Players are advised to perfect these skills by playing the Arena training mode in order to hone their close-range combat and perform recoil control drills in the training grounds.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by Adam Dickson