Best PUBG Mobile names for girls in 2020

Let's take a look at some popular in-game names for girls in PUBG Mobile.

In-game names can be customised by using various websites.

The popularity of PUBG Mobile is at its peak. The game has seen an exponential rise in the new players joining the game. There has been an increase in participation on both the fronts – casual and competitive. PUBG Mobile is loved by most of the mobile gamers, irrespective of their gender.

#1 S1NGULAR

#2 LIgHT

#3 Em3rald

#4 Genie

#5 Oleaceae

#6 BehQueen

#7 Flo

#8 AlyX

#9 abby

#10 Albatross

#11 Wildcat

#12 Sythe

#13 Tyas

#14 Sunshine

#15 BaD

#16 vYv

#17 Soulfule

#18 Road2kill

#19 mYth

#20 Dang3r

Some individual players prefer having a modest name, whereas some players search for funky and cool in-game names. The preference of the name is heavily dependent on the taste of the player. The selection of the in-game name is entirely subjective. The name might appear appropriate for specific players, whereas it might not be the case for others. The players can select a name from the above list or create one for themselves.

How to change your name in PUBG Mobile

Changing your name is quite easy; the following steps need to be followed:

Step 1 - Click on the 'Inventory' option that is present on the bottom of the screen.

Step 2 – Click on the crates icon below the emotes tab in the inventory.

Step 3 - Click on the Rename Card and press the 'Use' option.

Step 4 – The players have to enter a new nickname in the pop-up that appears on the screen.

Step 5 – Click OK after entering the desired name. Then, the in-game name will be changed.

The players can customize their in-game names by using the following websites

#1 Nickfinder

#2 Lingojam

#3 NameGenerator.biz

