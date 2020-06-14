Panda PUBG Mobile ID, setup, stream equipment and more

Presenting the details of Panda's PUBG Mobile ID, setup and more.

Panda is a popular Swedish PUBG Mobile content creator.

Panda PUBG Mobile ID Revealed

PUBG Mobile, as an esport has seen its viewership grow exponentially. There are various PUBG Mobile content creators and streamers on the rise who showcase their in-game skills and outstanding game-play.

The content creators have gained a lot of fan-following due to the popularity of the PUBG Mobile game across the world. One such content creator is Panda.

Tobias Nas aka Panda is a Swedish YouTuber. He is one of the most-watched and well known YouTuber who makes content about PUBG Mobile. He posts his game-play very regularly on his YouTube channel. He also has a second channel called BluePanda.

Panda PUBG Mobile ID:

Panda's PUBG Mobile ID

The PUBG Mobile ID of Panda is 5178659321, and his in-game name is also Panda.

His statistics for the last season

Panda has a massive KD of 9 in the ongoing PUBG Mobile season, which is quite a great deal as it means he kills almost nine foes in every match. His KD in the previous season was 15.

His Stats for the previous season.

Panda’s Setup for playing PUBG Mobile:

Panda plays PUBG Mobile using his iPad. He uses the four-finger claw layout. You can watch his handcam from the video below.

Panda’s YouTube channel

Panda started his first channel BluePanda way back in 2013 and made videos on Castle Clash. He later switched onto Mobile Legends and finally got into PUBG Mobile after the game was launched. After that, Panda started his second channel, Panda, that soon outgrew his first channel and soon became his primary one.

Panda has over six million subscribers and 675 million views on his Panda YouTube channel. In his second channel, Panda has over 2.37 million subscribers and around 335 million views.

Panda's social media accounts:

Panda is not active on Facebook and Twitter. His social media handles are as follows:

Twitter: Click here

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Here are some of Panda's most popular videos on YouTube.