5 best PUBG Mobile tips to play like a pro (September 2023)

PUBG Mobile, developed by Tencent Games, evolves with each update, requiring players to constantly adapt and improve their skills. Securing the coveted chicken dinner is every player's goal, however, to be consistent in winning the classic matches, you need to master several strategies and skills.

Whether you're a newbie or a seasoned gamer, the pointers mentioned in the article will help you stay ahead of the curve and land that elusive chicken dinner.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile has been banned by the Indian government. Those from the region are advised to try out Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which is the Indian variant of the mobile title.

Tips and tricks to play like a pro in PUBG Mobile

1) Master the map and drop strategy

In each PUBG Mobile match, one of the first decisions you make is where to land from the plane. Because your choice has a huge impact on your gaming, mastering this aspect is critical.

Map understanding

Understanding the map is essential. The landscape, loot distribution, and hotspots on maps like Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok are all unique. You should keep up with the latest developments and adjust your plans accordingly.

Drop strategy

Your playstyle will influence where you drop. If you love action-packed matches, you could consider Pochinki or School. On the other hand, you should choose isolated places with fewer players if survival is your objective. Maintain an eye on the flight route and try to predict where other players will land. Remember that sometimes avoiding initial battles and looting up before engaging in combat is the best tactic.

2) Effective looting and loadout

Looting effectively is critical to your success in PUBG Mobile. In firefights, a well-equipped character can make all the difference. Here are some tips:

Prioritize essentials

Begin by gathering necessities such as backpacks, helmets, and armor. These provide security and storage capacity, which is essential in the long run.

Weapons of choice

Keep up to date on the latest developments and adjust your weapon selection based on the meta. Consider bringing one close-range and one long-range weapon to cover all circumstances. Combining an assault rifle and a sniper, for example, can be advantageous.

Attachments

Attachments can dramatically improve the performance of your weaponry. Attachments such as sights, compensators, and extended magazines should be prioritized to improve accuracy, minimize recoil, and raise your chances of winning firefights.

Consumables

Maintain an ample supply of healing supplies, such as first aid kits, bandages, and energy drinks. In tough bouts and final circles, these can be lifesavers.

3) Situational awareness and positioning

Being aware of your surroundings and tactically situating yourself might provide you a significant advantage in PUBG Mobile. Follow these tips:

Audio-visual cues

In PUBG Mobile, sound is a powerful tool. Use headphones to hear footsteps, gunshots, and car engines. This can assist you in detecting adversary presence and making sound decisions. Also, pay attention to visual indicators such as open doors, which can indicate the presence of nearby foes.

Management of circles

Maintain awareness of the position of the play zone and organize your movements accordingly. Late-game circles may be lethal, so avoid dashing out in the open and take advantage of natural cover wherever feasible.

High ground advantage

Take the high ground wherever possible. Elevated positions offer better visibility and protection. You can more efficiently scout for foes and engage them from advantageous positions.

4) Effective communication and teamwork

Effective communication and teamwork are critical for success when playing as a squad or duo.

Voice communication

To communicate with your teammates, use in-game voice chat or external communication tools such as Discord. Communication that is clear and succinct can make coordinating strategies and reacting to enemy encounters considerably more efficient.

Responsibilities and roles

Assign roles to your team members. One player can be a sniper, another a medic, and yet another a close-quarters combat specialist. This division of duties may result in more efficient plundering and engagements.

Cover and revives

Always put your teammates' safety first. Cover them while they plunder, and be ready to resurrect them swiftly if they fall. Since a full squad is a strong force, keeping everyone involved in the fight is critical.

5) Constant practice and adaptation

Becoming a PUBG Mobile pro necessitates devotion and ongoing growth. Here are some tips that you need to follow:

Practice

Engage in practice matches or training modes regularly to improve your aim, recoil control, and reflexes. Experiment with various guns and attachments to see which one best suits your playstyle.

Stay informed

Follow PUBG Mobile updates and patch notes to remain up to speed on changes to weapon stats, map changes, and gameplay mechanics. Adapt your strategy as needed and capitalize on any buffs or nerfs.

Remain calm under pressure

PUBG Mobile can be stressful, and stress can lead to errors. Even in high-stress circumstances, practice remaining calm. Maintaining a clear mind will allow you to make better decisions and win more games.