PUBG Mobile long-range accuracy guide: Get kills like a pro

PUBG Mobile is well-known for its violent combat scenarios, in which precision and strategy frequently determine victory. Long-range precision is a critical talent that distinguishes the pros. Long-range precision can substantially enhance your kill count and overall performance, whether you're confronting adversaries over wide terrains or taking strategic shots from a distance.

This article will go over three crucial aspects that can help you become a PUBG Mobile long-range marksman.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Those in the country are advised not to play the game. The tips listed below are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

Tips to attain long-range accuracy in PUBG Mobile

1) Weapon selection and attachments

Choosing the right weapon for long-range confrontations is critical to success in PUBG Mobile. Bolt-action sniper rifles such as the Kar98k and M24 are popular due to their great damage output and precision.

DMRs (Designated Marksman Rifles) such as the Mini-14 and SLR are great alternatives, providing a balance of rate of fire and damage. Consider your playstyle and expertise with each weapon type when selecting one.

Attachments are critical in improving long-range accuracy, so prioritize scopes and compensators.

A 4x or 6x scope will allow for accurate target acquisition at a distance, whereas an 8x scope will be perfect for extreme long-range engagements.

Compensators aid in reducing recoil and muzzle rise, letting you keep your accuracy during quick follow-up shots.

2) Mastering bullet drop and lead shots

Understanding bullet drop and leading shots is critical for accurately hitting distant objects. Bullets do not move in a straight path due to PUBG Mobile's realistic ballistics technology. They are impacted by gravity, resulting in a bullet drop trajectory. To strike your targets consistently, practice estimating bullet drops at various distances.

Leading shots are also important, especially when aiming at moving targets. Anticipate your opponent's movement and shoot slightly ahead of them to account for the bullet's travel time. You'll develop an instinct for how much to lead your shots depending on your opponent's speed and direction as you practice.

Visit training mode to hone your bullet drop and leading shot techniques. Experiment with various scopes and distances to obtain a better grasp of how each weapon behaves. Regular practice will assist you in developing muscle memory and improving your accuracy over time.

3) Positioning and range management

Long-range encounters need precise positioning and range management. Find vantage spots with cover and elevation to improve your accuracy. Controlling the engagement range is critical for maintaining consistent precision.

Engaging adversaries near the outer limits of your weapon's effective range can result in reduced damage and accuracy owing to bullet drop and travel time.

Avoid firing overly ambitious shots; instead, concentrate on targets within a range where your weapon's performance is optimized. Consider shifting or closing the distance before taking shots if your opponent is further away.