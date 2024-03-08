5 best R-99 skins in Apex Legends for 2024

R-99 is easily one of the fan-favorite SMGs in Apex Legends. Its fast fire rate and damage ratio make it a top pick for gamers who love taking frequent firefights. Moreover, since the title's launch in 2019, Respawn has introduced a variety of skins for R-99 that gamers can apply to decorate this weapon. Interestingly, fans have considered only a handful of these top-tier.

When it comes to cosmetics, the Light Rounds using SMG has a vast collection you can use. This article will list the five best R-99 skins available in Apex Legends in 2024.

5 best R-99 skins in Apex Legends to use in 2024

1) Magnum Opus

Magnum Opus Legendary SMG R-99 Skin (Image via YouTube/NautilluZ04)

Magnum Opus is among the most renowned R-99 skins in Apex Legends due to its sophisticated looks and clean recolor of The Alchemist skin. This skin is only available in the store from time to time. This skin features a mixed texture, which sets it apart from the regular R-99 skins in the game.

Magnum Opus is a Legendary Exclusive skin and costs 1800 Apex Coins to craft. It was introduced to the game on February 9, 2019, and still stands tall as one of the best skins from the current Apex collection.

2) Wishbone

Wishbone R-99 SMG Skin in Apex Legends (Image via YouTube/All Cool Entertainment)

Introduced with the Chaos Theory Collection Event in Apex Legends Season 8, the Wishbone R-99 skin easily became one of the top picks for gamers. The skin was designed after the Honored Prey R-301 Assault Rifle skin, which was also a go-to for fans.

The Wishbone skin features a unique appearance, featuring an animal skull, which sets it apart from the rest of the R-99 skins. You need 1800 Apex Coins to craft the skin.

3) Dangerous Game

Dangerous Game R-99 SMG skin (Image via YouTube/InspectShow)

Dangerous Game is a gold-themed, royal-looking skin for the R-99 SMG, which features an off-white secondary color for its stock, handle, and under-barrel. The gold finish on its magazine and trigger is also something gamers appreciate about the skin.

The Dangerous Game R-99 SMG was introduced to the game with the Lost Treasures Collection. To craft this Legendary skin, you need 1800 Apex Coins.

4) Symbiote

Symbiote R-99 SMG Legendary SMG skin (Image via YouTube/InspectShow)

Much like the name suggests, Symbiote R-99 skin features a parasite taking the weapon over for its design. It was bundled with Pathfinder's System Takeover skin. The Symbiote R-99 is easily one of the best and most unique-looking skins available for the SMG, which features vibrant colors and a well-crafted design as well.

Apex Legends gamers were introduced to the Symbiote R-99 skin in Season 15, and it can be obtained through the Dark Circuits Store sale for 2500 Apex Coins.

5) Exsanguinator

Exsanguinator R-99 Legendary SMG skin (Image via YouTube/DixonSZN)

The Exsanguinator is a recolored version of the Zero Point skin. It was launched in Apex Legends Season 16, with the release of the Death Dynasty Collection Event. This was also one of the pay-to-win skins, according to fans, as it had a clean default iron sight.

To craft the Exsanguinator Legendary weapon skin for R-99, you will require 1800 Apex Coins and 2400 Crafting Material.

Aside from the cosmetics listed above, you can find a plethora of legendary R-99 skins that you can use to decorate your weapon. With the upcoming updates, you can also expect newer skins you can craft and acquire for the beloved SMG.

