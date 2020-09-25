In the first round of weapons added to Modern Warfare after the initial release, the RAM-7 became a popular choice for many players. It was one of the first assault rifles to challenge the M4. As Warzone released, the RAM-7 continued to stay relevant, and was one of the best options as a medium range assault rifle. There have been more assault rifle options added since then, all of which are just as good, if not better.

Despite this, the RAM-7 has managed to remain competitive, and is actually fantastic in mid to close range fights. It excels becasue it offers high damage per shot, and also a rapid fire rate. The RAM-7 also has a good range output. Where the weapon falls short though, is in the amount of recoil experienced at medium to long range. With that in mind, this RAM-7 loadout is built to mitigate that weakness, in an attempt to boost its strengths.

Best RAM-7 loadout in Warzone

RAM-7 Warzone loadout attachments

(Image Credit: Activision)

Monolithic Suppressor

The Monolithic Suppressor is a default attachment for many weapons in Warzone, and it's not likely to go anywhere soon. They can take a while to unlock, but they offer two invaluable weapon stats: an increase to damage range and a muffled sound that other players can't track. The downside of the suppressor though, is a decrease in ADS speed, which will need to be balanced out with the use of other attachments.

FSS Ranger Barrel

Like the Monolithic Suppressor, longer barrels on assault rifles are typically the standard in Warzone. The FSS Ranger is a barrel for the RAM-7 that, like the suppressor, will increase damage range. Along with range, bullet velocity is increased, while the recoil is more stabilized. Both of these aspects are critical to the RAM-7 in Warzone. This is yet another attachment that will decrease ADS speed though.

Advertisement

Commando Foregrip

This foregrip is one of the few items that offers some significant stat buffs, without harming ADS speed. Movement speed in general will still take a hit, but the ADS speed will remain neutral, while also providing aiming stability and recoil stabilization. This is another attachment that has become a staple for assault rifles in Warzone.

50 Round Mags

Players have more health in Warzone, and that calls for more bullets. This becomes even more important when they are moving at range. Most of the time, the standard clip size for a majority of the weapons just isn't going to cut it. In this case, the RAM-7 can benefit greatly from the 50 Round Mags.

Stippled Grip Tape

Yet another Warzone assault rifle staple, the Stippled Grip Tape is going to provide some much needed ADS speed increases, as most of the aformentioned attachments decrease it considerably. Without a sight on the weapon, and with the Stippled Grip Tape equipped, this RAM-7 build can remain speedy in Warzone. If absolutely necessary, a sight can be added in place of something like the Commando Grip, but it isn't recommended because of the amount of recoil it causes.