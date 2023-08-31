5 best rhythm games for PCs and consoles

Rhythm games test your reflexes to the extreme. This genre requires the execution of patterns according to music. In addition, it allows you to dream about musical careers or live a sensory experience different from the usual ones, with sound as the protagonist. Classics like Guitar Hero are much loved in the gaming world, but its development was discontinued.

With the arrival of smartphones, many creators took advantage of the new platform to launch several outstanding rhythm games such as BeatStar or Piano Tiles. But what options are currently available for those who prefer consoles or PCs?

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Hi-Fi Rush, Muse Dash, and three more of the best rhythm games for PCs and consoles

1) Hi-Fi Rush (Xbox Series X/S, Windows)

Hi-Fi Rush is one of the most surprising rhythm games (Image via Tango Gameworks)

Hi-Fi Rush is one of the most peculiar rhythm games you can find on the market. Beyond concentrating on a predetermined setlist (as in Rock Band style games), music is an essential element in the development of the plot and is part of the mechanics.

In the game, the protagonist is a boy named Chai, who dreams about being a rockstar. However, due to an accident, his heart is replaced by a music player that gives special powers to his robotic arm. From that moment on, he is considered a defective product and must fight against the machines of a corporation to survive.

In terms of mechanics, Hi-Fi Rush is mostly platforming. Everything moves to the rhythm of the music, even the elements of the scenery. Chai can also chain one movement with another to execute combos. Hitting each musical note in time allows him to increase the effectiveness of the blows in battles, while performing combos correctly unlocks cool victory animations.

2) Muse Dash (Nintendo Switch, Windows, macOS, Android, iOS)

Muse Dash is one of the best rhythm games (Image via PeroGames)

Muse Dash combines parkour and music in a cute environment, with characters designed in anime style. It has no backstory, and its gameplay focuses on overcoming the challenges of each stage. You can choose between several characters that are differentiated by their instruments and abilities, although these specific attributes do not influence the game experience much.

Each challenge can be chosen from the available packs, such as Otaku Vol. 1, Cute Everything, or Give Up Treatment. Each one has a set of levels with particular rhythms and designs in colorful scenarios.

The game mechanics are very simple. It's all about hitting or dodging objects, jumping over obstacles, and facing enemies that throw streams of musical notes. You can also unlock stages and characters as you progress through the game.

3) Beat Saber (PlayStation 5/4, Windows, Oculus Quest, Meta Quest 2/Pro)

Beat Saber is one of the most surprising rhythm games. Its approach is very simple: you handle a pair of lightsabers and must hit objects coming towards the screen to the rhythm of the music.

To play this game, you need a virtual reality (VR) set. A pair of devices that serve as motion sensors must be grabbed to operate the sabers.

One of the advantages of the PC version is that it allows you to import songs and custom maps, which can be created in the level editor. Mods can also be added for better customization. However, the requirement of a virtual reality set (like Oculus, PlayStation VR2, etc.) makes the experience very expensive, and not all players can pay for it.

4) Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows, Xbox One)

The Kingdom Hearts saga has a great title among the rhythm games (Image via Square Enix)

The Kingdom Hearts saga knows how to offer new experiences. Although most titles in the franchise focus on RPGs, with Melody of Memory, the developer decided to take a risk into the world of rhythm games.

In this title, some details of the main story are retold through the character of Kairi, who tries to explore events of the past to find clues about the whereabouts of Sora, the main character. In her journey, she finds unexplored worlds to the rhythm of the music.

The game has five main modes: World Tour, Online Battles, COM Battles, Local Battles, and Free-For-Alls. It also includes 140 songs, some from the soundtrack of previous parts of the saga. The mechanics are simple: pressing buttons following the rhythm of melodies. Depending on the percentage of successes, you get more stars to unlock the next scenarios.

5) Geometry Dash (Windows, Linux, macOS, Android, iOS)

Geometry Dash is an example of a rhythm game successfully moving from one platform to another. The title originally appeared on mobile operating systems and made the jump to desktop computers.

Geometry Dash offers a series of scenarios in which you perform jumps to the rhythm of the music. At some point, you fly into a spaceship and must try to keep it afloat.

One of the great successes of Geometry Dash is its peculiar design and soundtrack. In addition, it allows players to design new levels and edit existing ones. It is so competitive that even a streamer went viral after trying to finish a level 420,000 times.

According to the stars accumulated in each scenario, you will be able to advance towards those of greater complexity. While discovering new worlds, obstacles and characters appear, and even elements like gravity can change drastically for a reverse gameplay experience. In addition, each new audio track demands better reflexes to achieve the needed amount of stars.