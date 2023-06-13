Hi-Fi Rush Arcade Challenge free DLC announced - Release date, new game modes, and more explored

Hi-Fi Rush, Xbox and Tango Gameworks' surprise-hit rhythm-action game, is finally getting a brand new content update in the form of the Arcade Challenge DLC. The announcement comes as part of the "Extended Xbox Games Showcase," where the developers laid out details on everything players can expect from the upcoming free DLC.

The Arcade Challenge DLC will be available to all who own Hi-Fi Rush on consoles and PC (on Steam and Microsoft Store). The expansion is also available in the game's Xbox Game Pass version. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming free Arcade Challenge DLC, including its release date, game modes, and more.

When is Hi-Fi Rush Arcade Challenge DLC releasing?

The upcoming free DLC for Hi-Fi Rush is scheduled to release on all platforms, i.e., Xbox Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and Xbox Game Pass (for consoles and PC), on July 5, 2023. The file size for the content update is yet to be revealed by Xbox and Tango Gameworks.

Unfortunately, since the Arcade Challenge is a DLC requiring players to own the base game, it can't be pre-loaded before its release. However, players can already get a glimpse of what's in store with the Arcade Challenge DLC from the recently released trailer for the expansion.

What are the new game modes coming with the Arcade Challenge DLC for Hi-Fi Rush?

The upcoming Arcade Challenge DLC will feature a host of fresh additions, including two new game modes - BMP RUSH! and Power Up! Tower Up!, which come packed with their own set of challenges, soundtracks, a fresh set of cosmetic unlocks, and much more.

The BMP RUSH! in particular, is the stand-out new addition with the upcoming DLC, featuring a turbo mode, where the defeating enemies cranks up the beats higher, which is a great way to test your reflexes and control over the combat system.

Tango Gameworks took a huge risk working out of their comfort zone in survival-horror games to create Hi-Fi Rush. However, the gamble paid off, as the rhythm-action game, released without any prior marketing buzz or hype, ended up becoming one of the best Xbox first-party exclusives of 2023.

And judging by the trailer and details shared by Xbox and Tango Gameworks regarding the upcoming free DLC, the game will get even better, with much more content for fans to delve into.

