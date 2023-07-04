OneAlphaHelix, a Twitch streamer with 7.9K followers, achieved viral fame after successfully conquering Acheron, an extremely challenging edition of Geometry Dash. For those unfamiliar, Geometry Dash is a rhythm-based game where players must synchronize their keyboard input with the beat, guiding an object through various geometric shapes and terrain without making contact.

Although Geometry Dash may not be considered a mainstream game, it boasts a sizable community of dedicated players. In fact, the version known as Acheron was developed by renowned creators Ryamu and Riot.

OneAlphaHelix is a notable Geometry Dash player, and he finally achieved the incredible feat of completing the entire Acheron level after a whopping 420K attempts.

How did OneAlphaHelix accomplish the Acheron level in

Geometry Dash?

OneAlphaHelix, a Twitch streamer, has an extensive history of attempting various levels in Geometry Dash. In April 2022, he achieved significant progress in his quest to conquer the Acheron level, successfully completing 34% and 38% of the level, respectively.

His dedication continued the following month, as he reached even higher milestones, achieving 44%, 55%, and an impressive 67% completion on May 21, 2022.

Since then, he has persistently attempted to conquer the Acheron level, reaching an impressive 97% completion. However, despite his best efforts, he crashed at that critical moment.

On July 3, 2023, after an astonishing 420,317 attempts, OneAlphaHelix achieved an incredible milestone by becoming the fifth individual to conquer the challenging Acheron level. Currently, he holds the record for the highest number of attempts ever recorded in the game.

His attempt can be found on his latest VOD on his Twitch channel. He also uploaded the run on his YouTube channel (6.46K subscribers). Here is the clip:

He later took to his Twitter account to post about his latest accomplishment. He said:

Twitch streamer celebrates new gaming feat (Image via Twitter)

What did the streaming community say?

Naturally, the streaming community was impressed by OneAlphaHelix's remarkable run in the game. The clip generated many comments from the popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here are a few excerpts:

Twitter users also commended his commitment to the game and incredible run. Here are some responses:

Have any other streamers tried the game?

It's worth noting that many streamers have tried playing Geometry Dash in the past. However, mainstream streamers tend to focus on the opening levels of the game, which are generally less complex compared to later, more challenging levels.

Here is a clip of Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" trying out the game in 2021.

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" has also attempted the same level. The clip is shared below.

Geometry Dash also includes other challenging levels, typically created by players and developers within the community. For example, Tartarus, crafted by a player named Dolphy, is renowned for its notorious difficulty. Another level is called the Slaughterhouse, created by icedcave.

