Best Rin (Yaoling Li) build guide in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Yaoling Li, or Rin, is one of the new Phantom Thieves whom you will meet in Persona 5: The Phantom X. She is one of the best characters as of the launch version because of her ability to deal Eiha or Curse damage, alongside debuffing enemies. She is also one of the best picks if you are trying to obtain Joker in Persona 5: The Phantom X.

This article will cover everything that you need to know to build Yaoling Li or Rin in Persona 5: The Phantom X.

Best Revelation Cards for Yaoling Li (Rin) in Persona 5: The Phantom X

For Yaoling Li's best Revelation Cards in Persona 5: The Phantom X, you have two options. The First one is the Prosperity, which provides an incoming damage reduction as its two-piece bonus and a full set will allow you to start the battle with a 25% charge on the Highlight Meter.

The second-best option is Control, which increases her damage based on her HP.

Moon: Damage%

Star: Crit Rate

Sky: Speed

Best Weapons for Yaoling Li (Rin) in Persona 5: The Phantom X

For Yaoling's best weapon, you will have two options. However, keep in mind that, unlike Ryuji, Morgana, or Ann in P5X, you won't be able to get her 5-star choice for free.

5-Star - Infinite Moment (At Rank 1): Increase Speed by 15.0. After attacking a foe with a skill, inflict Waters of Oblivion on the main target. Waters of Oblivion: Increase foe's damage taken by 1.2% for every 10 of Yaoling's Speed for 1 turn. Increase Yaoling's Speed by 15 for 2 turns. After spending Meng Po Soup to use a skill on a foe, inflict this effect on all foes.

Increase Speed by 15.0. After attacking a foe with a skill, inflict Waters of Oblivion on the main target. Waters of Oblivion: Increase foe's damage taken by 1.2% for every 10 of Yaoling's Speed for 1 turn. Increase Yaoling's Speed by 15 for 2 turns. After spending Meng Po Soup to use a skill on a foe, inflict this effect on all foes. 4-Star - Sunstaff (At Rank 1): Increase Attack by 12.0%. After inflicting a debuff, increase Speed by 8 for 2 turns. Stacks up to 2 times. Gain 2 stacks at the start of battle.

While her 5-star makes her significantly strong, her 4-star choice is not all that shabby and can hold its own.

Skill Priority

Here is how you should upgrade Meng Po's abilities:

Skill 1> Skill 3 > Thief Tactics > Skill 2

Best teams for Yaoling Li (Rin) in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Yaoling is the best support character for Joker in Persona 5 X. So, you should always pair them together if you have both of them. Here are a few team options.

Joker+Leon+Okkyan

Wonder's Personas

Alice - Curse Damage Taken

- Curse Damage Taken Dionysus - Critical Hit Rate, Critical Damage

- Critical Hit Rate, Critical Damage Surt - Defense Down

- Defense Down Dominion - Attack Up, Damage Up

Cattle+Joker+Okkyan

Wonder's Personas

Alice - Curse Damage Taken

- Curse Damage Taken Dionysus - Critical Hit Rate, Critical Damage

- Critical Hit Rate, Critical Damage Surt - Defense Down

- Defense Down Dominion - Attack Up, Damage Up

If you are lacking Leon, you can replace him with Cattle to bring a bit of sustenance to the team.

