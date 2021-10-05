Best Roblox Decal IDs

Decals can be a great decoration tool for any Roblox player.

There are so many different types of decals, including aesthetics, memes, and even pictures from popular games or anime. With so many niches covered, Roblox players can definitely find something they’re into.

Which are the best Decal IDs in Roblox?

Neon Coke Cola Sign- 1355015065

This neon sign uses the same shade of red that the Coka-Cola can uses (Image via DIY Neon Signs)

This image really brings a nice red ambiance to any room in Roblox. Of course, fans of the soft drink will want this decal just to show their appreciation. In general, though, it’s just a nice decoration for any player that wants a little red lighting to add some spice to their room.

Super Smash Bros Brawl- 2018209

Pit and Wario were new additions to the roster in SSBB (Image via Nintendo)

Long before Super Smash Bros Ultimate was announced, this fighting game was all the rage. Old-time gamers will remember Super Smash Bros Brawl as the title that introduced classic characters like Sonic, Pokemon Trainer, and the intrepid Solid Snake.

ACDC- 12347538

AC/DC's Highway to Hell spawned several hits, including the title track and Girl's Got Rythym (Image via AC/DC Vevo)

Hard rock fans will be pleased to see a decal showing respect to one of the all-time greats. With mega hits like Back in Black, Highway to Hell, and For Those About to Rock (We Salute You), AC/DC has found its way into the hearts of many. Suffice to say, it’s nice to see these legends represented in Roblox.

Pikachu- 46059313

Pikachu became the mascot of its own game in Pokemon Yellow (Image via aphrodite ung)

As one of the most recognizable video game characters in the world, many Roblox players might be happy to see some Pikachu swag in the form of a Decal. Other than being Ash Kethcum’s prime companion in the anime, Pikachu has been featured in every Pokemon game ever created.

Drake- 485943578

Even for Roblox players who don’t like Drake, this is basically one of the most well recognized memes on the internet. Just about everybody knows this image from the Hotling Bling music video. Adding this in a Roblox environment is a great way to surprise friends.

Also Read

Roblox has something for everybody, including decals. Players who want to adorn their gameplay with these rare decals are in luck. The ones listed above are both aesthetically pleasing and culturally significant.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul