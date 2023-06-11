Best Royal Match tips and tricks to complete every puzzle easily

Royal Match is a largely popular puzzle game. The title boasts over 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store and has an impressive 4.6-star rating. It offers immersive puzzle gameplay with numerous resources, such as boosters and coins. These resources can be used to solve more puzzles and unlock chests and treasures that offer players many free rewards.

The game can be played offline and does not require an active internet connection. You can even connect your social media handles, including Facebook, and play against your friends as you attempt to reach the top of the leaderboards.

This article discusses the most valuable tips and tricks for players to complete every puzzle in Royal Match without much fuss.

Ultimate tips and tricks to complete every Royal Match puzzle

In Royal Match, players must solve various puzzles to protect the King and help him decorate his castle. Let's look at some tips you can implement in your gameplay to complete puzzles without getting stuck on a single level in Royal Match.

1) Join a guild

When playing the game, joining a guild will help you earn more lives, boosters, coins, and other essential resources for solving more puzzles. In a guild, you can chat with other players and get their advice to complete complex puzzles you would otherwise be stuck with.

2) Utilize in-game boosters

The developers have included many beneficial boosters that you may utilize to solve all the puzzles in the title. The game offers two, including Pre-Level boosters and In-game boosters. You can use either one to accomplish levels you may struggle to finish.

Pre-Level boosters are placed in random positions on the board at the start of the match, while In-game boosters are available from the Booster menu. These can be acquired by participating in in-game events. Try not to delay using these boosters, as they will help you when the levels get more challenging.

3) Use your moves wisely

To solve more puzzles quickly, use your moves wisely. Start by devising the right strategies and prioritizing tiles that should be matched first. Plan your moves so you are not stuck on a single move or level. Also, if you are on a level for too long, you can use the in-game hints to help you complete it.

