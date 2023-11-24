Best RPGs to purchase during Steam Autumn Sale 2023

The Steam Autumn Sale is in full swing, as Valve celebrates Black Friday with steep discounts on PC titles throughout its digital marketplace. Gamers can look forward to stocking up for the holidays with a wide range of available options, ranging from AAA to indie to role-playing. Keep in mind that the sale only runs until November 28.

The vast selection of RPGs available during the Steam Autumn Sale may confuse enthusiasts and novices to the genre. This article will present some of the best RPGs you can purchase from the sale and get lost for hours in.

Recommended RPGs to get during the Steam Autumn Sale

1) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition (75% off)

The Witcher 3 is one of the best-selling video games even to this date (Image via CDPR)

For good reasons, Witcher 3 is considered one of the best titles in the genre. The game takes no time to make it clear that the Witcher universe is gloomy. In addition to the fantastic world-building, your decisions and choices affect each location of the game and Geralt's journey.

The game's Complete Edition is available for purchase, and it includes two expansions, Heart of Stone and Blood and Wine. These add additional areas, story and side quests, and gear sets to the game.

2) Mass Effect Legendary Edition (80% off)

Hopefully, players will see more of the Normandy crew in Mass Effect 4 (Image via Bioware)

Commander Shepard's adventure throughout the galaxy has been a massive hit among RPG fans for ages. Mass Effect Legendary Edition combines the original trilogy and all the DLCs in one package. Additionally, it offers improved gameplay and visuals for the three titles with little to no changes to the overall narrative.

For fans of Mass Effect or those who want to start playing the series before the release of the upcoming fifth game, the Legendary Edition offers the definitive experience. It is one of many Bioware titles in the current Steam Autumn Sale.

3) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition (80% off)

A mural depicting the tale of the Dragonborn (Image via Bethesda)

Skyrim was released over a decade ago and is still one of the most popular RPG titles. Its world-building is enhanced with some of the best side missions but suffers at times due to its shallow main narrative. Skyrim has a highly flexible class and skill system that allows you to swiftly alter your gameplay style.

Skyrim Special Edition includes the base game, its three DLCs — Dawnguard, Dragonborn, and Hearthfire — as well as improvements to the game's visuals. Hearthfire adds a housebuilding system to the game, whereas Dragonborn and Dawnguard provide additional quests and gameplay content, including new areas.

4) Cyberpunk 2077 + Phantom Liberty (39% off)

CDPR redeemed themselves with the 2.0 update (Image via CDPR)

Despite the numerous challenges Cyberpunk 2077 experienced upon its release in 2020, the game can finally compete with other well-known titles. The 2.0 update entirely revamped several aspects, such as the skill tree, while introducing new material, like vehicular combat. The base game without the bugs was already fantastic, and this update further enhances that experience.

Moreover, the DLC Phantom Liberty, which includes extra features such as a relic system and additional skills, as well as a new region and objectives, also contributed to Cyberpunk 2077 being deemed one of the best RPGs released in the last few years.

5) Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition (60% off)

Before Larian Studios released its immensely popular Baldur's Gate 3, it won the hearts of RPG fans with Divinity: Original Sin 2. It has some of the best writing when it comes to story and character, which tie into a beautiful package with amazing OSTs and art style. Character creation is highly flexible and does not restrict you from switching your playstyle despite your origin story.

The game's highly interactive world allows players to handle difficulties in and out of combat using whatever creative approaches they may construct. One of the game's most notable characteristics is that it can be played in co-op mode, allowing you to have fun with friends in-game.

