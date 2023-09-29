Punishing Gray Raven is a free-to-play action RPG from developer Kuro Games. First released for the global audience on July 16, 2021, the title features a huge roster of playable characters. Each character possesses unique playstyles and designs that make them quite appealing to collect. However, no two characters are the same, and each unit possesses a different hierarchy in rankings.
As such, this article will attempt to rank all the S-rank Omniframes into one definite tier list.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinions.
Best S rank Omniframes to choose from in Punishing Gray Raven as of October 2023
A comprehensive tier list for the S-rank Omniframes can be found above. The units have been sorted from SS to B tier, at their base S ranks for a more realistic scenario based on their current in-game meta, viability, and investment. The Nier team (A2/9S/2B) will not be included as they are limited-time units.
SS-tier
SS-tier characters are the best units available in the game right now and can decimate through waves of foes with ease and/or offer certain advantages over other characters. They include:
- Bianca: Stigmata
- Liv: Empyrea
- Karenina: Scire
- Vera: Garnet
- Chrome: Glory
All the mentioned characters above are essential to score high in Warzone/Phantom Pain Cage. Bianca: Stigmata and Liv: Empyrea are two notable units that have single-handedly reshaped the meta to their favor - on account of their immense value.
S-tier
S-tier characters in Punishing Gray Raven are still quite formidable but have been relegated to being situational in most scenarios or have strange quirks that stop them from being absolute must-haves. They include:
- Nanami: Starfarer
- Rosetta: Rigor
- Luna: Laurel
- Liv: Luminance
- Lucia: Plume
- Selena: Capriccio
The characters mentioned above are quite exceptional to use and are a part of every team despite being in a comparatively lower tier. Plume and Rigor are notable examples, as they are almost mandatory to have in Physical and Ice teams, respectively. However, they are still not “ideal” units as they possess certain quirks that hold them back.
A notable exception to this is Luminance, whose value jumps up to the SS-tier when used in a Physical team. However, Empyrea remains a better choice for more scenarios.
A-tier
A-tier units are mostly mediocre and can do the job if pushed hard, but require a fair bit of investment and are generally not recommended thanks to their lower DPS/Support capabilities. They include:
- Bianca: Veritas
- Kamui: Tenebrion
- Lucia: Crimson Abyss
The A-tier includes first-generation DPS/Supports in Punishing Gray Raven. These units are quite old and have been replaced by newer generation units. Veritas is an exception in being quite viable in the current meta, but she is better used as a sub-DPS.
B-tier
The B-tier units are characters that can be considered as first-generation DPS or Supports in Punishing Gray Raven. These units are almost wholly obsolete and are very much not recommended if you have better options. The units include:
- Lee: Entropy
- Karenina: Ember
- Nanami: Pulse
The B-tier includes units that possess quirks and outdated kits, making them a worse pick. Pulse, in particular, has been entirely replaced by Starfarer - a third-generation Tank/DPS hybrid.
For updates on the latest gaming news, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.