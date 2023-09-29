Punishing Gray Raven is a free-to-play action RPG from developer Kuro Games. First released for the global audience on July 16, 2021, the title features a huge roster of playable characters. Each character possesses unique playstyles and designs that make them quite appealing to collect. However, no two characters are the same, and each unit possesses a different hierarchy in rankings.

As such, this article will attempt to rank all the S-rank Omniframes into one definite tier list.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinions.

Best S rank Omniframes to choose from in Punishing Gray Raven as of October 2023

The comprehensive PGR Tierlist for October 2023 (Image via Tiermaker)

A comprehensive tier list for the S-rank Omniframes can be found above. The units have been sorted from SS to B tier, at their base S ranks for a more realistic scenario based on their current in-game meta, viability, and investment. The Nier team (A2/9S/2B) will not be included as they are limited-time units.

SS-tier

Bianca: Stigmata is an SS-tier unit in Punishing Gray Raven (Image via Kuro Games)

SS-tier characters are the best units available in the game right now and can decimate through waves of foes with ease and/or offer certain advantages over other characters. They include:

Bianca: Stigmata

Liv: Empyrea

Karenina: Scire

Vera: Garnet

Chrome: Glory

All the mentioned characters above are essential to score high in Warzone/Phantom Pain Cage. Bianca: Stigmata and Liv: Empyrea are two notable units that have single-handedly reshaped the meta to their favor - on account of their immense value.

S-tier

Rosetta is an incredibly versatile S-tier unit (Image via Kuro Games)

S-tier characters in Punishing Gray Raven are still quite formidable but have been relegated to being situational in most scenarios or have strange quirks that stop them from being absolute must-haves. They include:

Nanami: Starfarer

Rosetta: Rigor

Luna: Laurel

Liv: Luminance

Lucia: Plume

Selena: Capriccio

The characters mentioned above are quite exceptional to use and are a part of every team despite being in a comparatively lower tier. Plume and Rigor are notable examples, as they are almost mandatory to have in Physical and Ice teams, respectively. However, they are still not “ideal” units as they possess certain quirks that hold them back.

A notable exception to this is Luminance, whose value jumps up to the SS-tier when used in a Physical team. However, Empyrea remains a better choice for more scenarios.

A-tier

Lucia: Crimson Abyss or Alpha is an A-tier unit (Image via Kuro Games)

A-tier units are mostly mediocre and can do the job if pushed hard, but require a fair bit of investment and are generally not recommended thanks to their lower DPS/Support capabilities. They include:

Bianca: Veritas

Kamui: Tenebrion

Lucia: Crimson Abyss

The A-tier includes first-generation DPS/Supports in Punishing Gray Raven. These units are quite old and have been replaced by newer generation units. Veritas is an exception in being quite viable in the current meta, but she is better used as a sub-DPS.

B-tier

Nanami Pulse is a weaker unit and has been relegated to B-tier (Image via Kuro Games)

The B-tier units are characters that can be considered as first-generation DPS or Supports in Punishing Gray Raven. These units are almost wholly obsolete and are very much not recommended if you have better options. The units include:

Lee: Entropy

Karenina: Ember

Nanami: Pulse

The B-tier includes units that possess quirks and outdated kits, making them a worse pick. Pulse, in particular, has been entirely replaced by Starfarer - a third-generation Tank/DPS hybrid.

For updates on the latest gaming news, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.