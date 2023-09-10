Punishing Gray Raven tier list (September 2023): All constructs ranked

A Punishing Gray Raven tier list (PGR) can help you find the best performers in the current meta. It is crucial to build a capable team to ensure emphatic performances and wins in Punishing Gray Raven. However, with the ever-changing meta and rigorous character adjustments, it is tough to keep track of the best PGR constructs.

If you are confused about picking champions in the current meta, this Punishing Gray Raven tier list is just for you. This article ranks all constructs based on their performance in meta.

Punishing Gray Raven tier list (PGR): All constructs in the current meta ranked

The gacha title categorizes all their constructs based on different roles like DPS, Healers, Tanks, and Supports. As mentioned earlier, this Punishing Gray Raven tier list ranks all the PGR constructs based on their performance.

However, some champions in the list might not get the desired results at the base level but will turn into literal behemoths after you invest enough time and max out their levels with the right builds.

The constructs are categorized into four different tiers. The S-tier champions are the best you will find in the meta. On the other hand, the C-tier champions are despised even by beginners. Follow the rankings below to find the best champions for your team.

S-tier constructs

The Punishing Gray Raven tier list has plenty of characters performing immensely in this meta:

Liv – Empyrea

Selena – Capriccio

Bianca – Veritas

2B-2B

Lucia-Plume

Nanami-Starfarer

Rosetta-Rigor

Kamui Tenebrion

Vera Garnet

Chrome Glory

Wanshi – Hypnos

Wanshi Fate, 9S

Liv- Lux

Selena - Tempest

Bianca arrives in PGR games with her immense lightning and physical damage that help gamers take enemy constructs out in a few strikes. This construct in the S-tier of the Punishing Gray Raven tier list is an amazing sniper, making her suitable for ambush as well.

Rosetta – Vigor

Rosetta – Vigor is among the best Tanks in PGR. Her ability to nerf enemy physical defense makes her one of the best choices on any team. Her performance in the current meta, especially in the Phantom Pain Cage and Warzone game modes, has been exemplary.

A-tier constructs

Some of the A-tier champions on the Punishing Gray Raven tier list have slid from down the tier above. However, they are still as effective as ever in any PGR team.

Lucia – Dawn

Lee – Entropy

A2

Roland – Flambeau

Liv – Luminance

Changyu – Quiin

Bianca – Zero

Bianca – Zero also has an impressive damage output, making her one of the most formidable opponents for any champion. Her unique ability to launch nine arrows simultaneously forces enemy champions to retreat. However, since it takes away a lot of energy, players need a lot of time to recover, making her vulnerable.

Liv – Luminance

Liv–Luminance has appeared on the top tier of the list in some previous metas. Despite being listed among the A-tier constructs on this occasion, she is still considered one of the best healers in the game. Her immense healing abilities and power to nerf enemy constructs make her a must-have for any PGR team.

B-tier constructs

The B-tier construct in the Punishing Gray Raven tier list is mostly used by the interim players. Here are all the champions for the B-tier champions:

Karenina – Blast

Watanable Astral

Karenina – Ember

Lucia – Dawn

Kamui - Bastion

Nanami – Storm

Vera Rozen

Camu – Crocotta

Kamui – Bastion

Kamui – Bastion is a Tank that can deal immense damage to the opponent champions. However, the low durability affects her performance against top-tier champions, making her a poor pick against top players. However, teaming up with Bastion and Liv Variants can help you stay longer in the fights.

Nanami – Storm

Although this Nanami variant is in the B-tier, she can be a great pick for your team in the beginning stages. She can also help against top players, given that you have invested enough time in these champions and found her perfect builds.

C-tier constructs

These champions of the Punishing Gray Raven tier list are often avoided, even by beginners.

Ayla – Brilliance

Nanami – Pulse

No. 21 Xxi

Chrome Arclight

Watanabe Nightblade

Lee – Palefire

Lucia – Loftus

Sophia – Silverfang

Liv-Eclipse

Liv Eclipse is a great healer in PGR. However, her late-game ineffectiveness places her in the C-tier in this Punishing Gray Raven tier list.

That concludes the list of all the PGR constructs based on their performance in the current meta.