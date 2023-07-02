Punishing Gray Raven (PGR) is among the most popular gacha games in the community. Selecting the right characters that suit your strategy in the game is just as important as having a unique strategy to enhance your chances of winning. However, as the developer keeps updating their meta to keep the game interesting for the players and often adjusts their characters’ powers, it is hard for players to keep track of the best-performing characters in the game.

However, if you are looking for the best-performing characters, this article has got you covered. This Punishing Gray Raven tier list has ranked all the characters from the game in four different tiers, namely S, A, B, and C, with the S-tier characters being the best among them and the C-tier characters being the worst.

Punishing Gray Raven tier list (July 2023) All constructs ranked

Here is a list of all the constructs in PGR ranked based on their performances under the current meta.

Punishing Gray Raven tier list: S-Tier

The PGR heroes ranked in this tier are the best characters to choose to enhance your chances of winning. Bianca - Varitas with her incredible lightning and physical damage, and Lee – Entropy, with the destructive physical damage, are some of the must-haves in your team when you are trying to rule the battlefield in Punishing Gray Raven.

The characters of the S-tier in the PGR tier list are Bianca – Varitas, Lee-Entropy, Qu-Pavo, Changyu – Quilin, Liv – Empryrea, Lucia – Plume, Vera – Rozen, Karenina – Ember, Liv – Luminance, Rosetta – Rigor, 9s, Roland – Flambeau.

Punishing Gray Raven tier list: A-tier

The A-tier characters in the gacha title are among the most reliable ones. They often proved crucial for players in fights who hadn’t yet unlocked the suitable S-tier characters in the game. With characters like Lucia – Dawn with mixed damage, you can also rely on the A-tier heroes to win a match.

The A-tier characters of the PGR tier list are Vera – Rozen, No. 21 – XXI, Lucia – Dawn, Bianca – Zero, A2, 2B, Wanshi – Hypnos, Nanami – Storm, Karenina – Blast, Luna – Laurel, Kamui – Bastion.

Punishing Gray Raven tier list: B-tier

The B-tier heroes of the game are mostly intermediate players who are yet to learn to control those higher-tier players and want to improve their gameplay. With decent attackers like Watanabe – Nightblade and Vera – Garnet, this tier list is also great for beginners.

The constructs that rank in the PGR tier list are Watanabe – Nightblade, Vera- Garnet, Chrome – Arclight, Liv – Lux, Lee- Palefire, Selena – Tempest, Nanami – Pulse, Kamui – Tenebrion, Chrome – Glory, Sophia – Silverfang.

Punishing Gray Raven tier list: C-tier

The C-tier constructs of the game are the worst-performing heroes in the meta, and players should avoid these characters if they aspire to climb up the rank ladder in the free-to-play title. These characters are there mostly to help beginners get accustomed to the game.

The C-tier constructs of the PGR tier list are Watanabe – Astral, Lucia – Lotus, Lucia – Dawn, and Liv – Eclipse.

This tier list has ranked all the characters based on their performance after the adjustments made in the current meta. These selections are made after extensive research and will help the PGR gamers choose the most suitable winning combination.

