Best Sandy build in Brawl Stars (2024)

The best Sandy build in Brawl Stars includes the right combination of Gadget, Star Power, and the two Gears. Equipping the Brawler with this optimal build helps bring out the best in him on the battlefield. Sandy boasts moderately high health, above-average movement speed, and exceptional utility with his Super.

His main attack involves throwing sand projectiles that pierce through enemies, making him a formidable force in controlling areas and dealing chip damage. Sandy's Super summons a sandstorm that renders him and his allies invisible while inside it, providing valuable cover and an option for surprise attacks.

Keeping all these abilities in mind, this article enlists the details of the best Sandy build in Brawl Stars in 2024.

Details of the optimal Sandy build in Brawl Stars

Gadget: Sweet Dreams

Sweet Dreams Gadget (Image via Supercell)

Sweet Dreams stands out as the top choice for Sandy's Gadget in the best build. This gadget stuns the enemy Brawler for one second, disrupting their actions and giving Sandy a crucial advantage in engagements. Whether securing a kill or escaping a dangerous situation, Sweet Dreams proves to be a game-changer.

Star Power: Rude Sands

Rude Sands Star Power (Image via Supercell)

Among the Star Powers, Rude Sands reigns supreme in the optimal Sandy build in Brawl Stars. It inflicts 216 damage per second (DPS) to enemies caught inside Sandy's sandstorm, potentially dealing up to 1944 damage over its nine-second duration.

This damage can stack with multiple sandstorms, making him one of the best Brawlers in Brawl Stars. Additionally, Rude Sands clears bushes, improving visibility and making it easier to spot and target enemies.

Gear selection

Speed Gear (Image via Supercell)

To complement the abilities and playstyle of the Brawler, it's essential to equip him with the right Gears. Here are the recommended Gears for the best Sandy build in Brawl Stars:

1) Speed Gear

Sandy's main weakness lies in his limited attack range. The Speed Gear compensates for this by increasing Sandy's movement speed, allowing him to close the distance between himself and enemy Brawlers more efficiently. This added mobility is invaluable for both offensive maneuvers and evasive tactics.

2) Gadget Charge Gear

Given the importance of Sandy's Gadget, the Gadget Charge Gear is a must-have. It allows the Brawler to use Sweet Dreams once again during a match. This enhanced utility can catch opponents off guard, disrupt their plans, and secure crucial advantages for Sandy and his team.

In conclusion, the Sweet Dreams, Rude Sands, Speed, and Gadget Charge Gears together comprise the Best Sandy build in Brawl Stars. These equipments help to maximize the potential of the Brawler.

