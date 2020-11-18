4 best smartphones under 8,000 INR for Free Fire

Free Fire is one of the most played games in the battle royale genre. The game has clinched more than 500 million downloads on the Google Play Store. It offers decent graphics and smooth gameplay, even on smartphones with low-end specifications.

The game has garnered enough popularity that most players now aim to buy smartphones that can run Free Fire smoothly. This article highlights the four best smartphones under the price range of 8,000 INR for Free Fire.

Top smartphones under 8,000 INR for Free Fire:

#1 Realme C11:

Image via My SmartPrice

The best smartphone under the budget segment for Free Fire is the Realme C11. The device has top-notch specifications, which will run the Free Fire game smoothly. The 6.5 inches HD+ screen can produce vibrant colors with great viewing angles.

Realme C11 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with a primary clock speed of 2.3 GHz. The smartphone runs on the latest Android 10 OS and has a massive 5000 mAh battery to run swiftly through the day on heavy usage.

Advertisement

#2 Poco C3:

Image via 91Mobiles

The second smartphone on the list is the Poco C3 for running the Free Fire game buttery smooth. It is one of the best choices for users looking for a smartphone with good design and great software.

It comes with the Mediatek Helio G35 processor, which has eight cores to power it. The processor has a primary clock speed of 2.3 GHz and a secondary clock speed of 1.8 GHz. In the camera section, the smartphone performs well with a triple camera setup of 13MP+2MP+2MP.

Also read: Best smartphones under 10,000 for Free Fire

#3 Redmi 8A Dual:

Image via Cashify

Redmi 8A dual supports a 6.22-inch HD+ display capable of producing sharp colors. The smartphone is mostly recommended for users who prefer buying mobile devices with a Qualcomm processor. It has Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor with 2GB RAM to do smooth multitasking.

Advertisement

The device supports dual sim capability along with an extra slot for a micro SD card to boost the internal storage. It also has a 5000 mAh battery to help you play the game for longer durations.

#4 Vivo Y91i:

Image via 91Mobiles

Vivo Y91i is the perfect choice for users looking for a smartphone with a good camera and software performance. The smartphone has an octa-core Mediatek Helio P22 processor. It also has a 13MP rear camera capable of capturing some good photos and videos.

It comes with Face Unlock for better security and privacy. The smartphone gets charged from a 4030 mAh battery capable of running 2-3 days on moderate usage. The device can be purchased from both online and offline stores.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on Free Fire.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Season 16 Royale Pass 1 to 100 RP rewards