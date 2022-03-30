What is the best spell in Clash Royale?

Spells are a vital part of a player's deck in Clash Royale, and when used properly, they can deliver the last necessary blow needed to win a battle. There are lots of spells available. Some directly deal damage to enemies, while others deal damage indirectly.

Spells like Goblin Barrel and Graveyard can be countered, but others like Rage and Poison cannot.

Best spell in Clash Royale: Rage Spell

In-game description of Rage Spell:

"Increases troop movement and attack speed. Buildings attack faster and summon troops quicker, too. Chaaaarge!"

The Rage card is a spell that can be unlocked once users reach the Serenity Peak (Arena 14). It increases the attack speed and movement speed of troops by 35% for a specific time. Any troop that comes inside the spell's radius will get the rage ability until the effect is over or the troop leaves the area of effect.

It can be used to increase the spawn rate of certain cards like Barbarian Hut or Goblin Hut. It can even increase the production rate of Elixir from the Elixir Collector. The effect of Rage falls off after a maximum of 2 seconds after a troop leaves its radius.

It is best used to increase the attack and movement speed of slow troops like PEKKA, Balloon, Golem, and Giants. In this way, they can deal damage faster and move quicker.

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale



FYI, 12 Wins Reward: Legendary Chest

clashroyale.com/blog/news/what… Rage Challenge is on from July 13-16! What type of deck will you use? 🤔FYI, 12 Wins Reward: Legendary Chest Rage Challenge is on from July 13-16! What type of deck will you use? 🤔FYI, 12 Wins Reward: Legendary Chest 😏clashroyale.com/blog/news/what…

Clash Royale developer Supercell has even incorporated the Rage Spell ability in a battle mode known as Rage Challenge. The entire arena is under the effect of rage, and all troops are enraged.

Lumberjack, a Legendary card available in Clash Royale, also carries a bottle of Rage on his back that gets deployed in the arena when he is killed.

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale SNEAK PEEK #3 - Two New Legendaries: The Lumberjack & The Log! SNEAK PEEK #3 - Two New Legendaries: The Lumberjack & The Log! https://t.co/iYQ4wbtphU

Statistics of Rage Spell

Cost - 2 Elixir

Radius - 5

Boost - 35%

Target - Friendly Troops and Buildings

Type - Spell

Rarity - Epic

Overall, Rage Spell can be very effective but lethal when appropriately used at a push. When used in combination with Hog Rider or Balloon, one can easily take down a tower in seconds. Gamers should invest in Rage Spell upgrades because it is worth it.

