Rage Spell in Clash of Clans: All you need to know

Clash of Clans has introduced a slew of new characters to help players enhance their attacking strategy, and spells are a vital part of the attacking plan that aids troops in battle. There are 12 spells divided into Elixir and Dark Elixir spells.

One of the most popular and powerful of these 12 spells is the Rage Spell, an Elixir spell. It compliments every attack strategy and works best for high DPS troops.

Boost your Clash of Clans army with Rage Spell

The in-game description for Rage Spell is:

"Enrage your units to make them bigger, faster and stronger! Cast this to create a Ring of Rage! Your units will gain speed and attack power while they are inside this ring."

It is a potent Elixir spell that is the third spell unlocked when the Town Hall reaches level 7, and the Spell Factory reaches level 3 or higher.

It forms a purple ring on the battlefield that increases the movement speed and damage of any allied troops and heroes within it.

The Rage Spell has an 18-second duration and boosts the damage output of any allied troops in the area by a certain percentage (depending upon the level of the spell). There are currently six levels, which is very effective when used with troops like PEKKA, Dragon, Yeti, Electro Dragon, etc.

Rage Spell statistics

A max-level Rage Spell costs 30000 elixirs to brew, although it may cost less if a special event is going on.

The brewing time for Rage Spell is 6 minutes, and the spell lasts 18 seconds while attacking.

A max-level Rage Spell increases speed by 30% and damage by 180 percent.

A Rage Spell requires two housing spaces to brew and work on air and ground troops, barring siege machines.

In conclusion, Rage Spell is a must-use spell in Clash of Clans attacking strategies as it increases the damage and speed of troops by a large percentage. At high levels, this spell is perfect to use in war attacks with various attacking strategies.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

