Best Squad Busters characters to use in the Desert World

Desert World is the second world in Squad Busters which starts from the 15th level and stays till the 34th level of Squad Journey. This world unlocks six new characters and five unique battle mods. Players can unlock characters like all-rounders, attackers, healers, defenders, and suppliers in the Desert World.

Each battle mod requires players to create a powerful squad using these characters. So, they must understand each character found in the Desert World of Squad Busters, the best ways to use them, and their evolution abilities.

In this article, we will explore the best characters to use in the Desert World of Squad Busters.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Best characters to use in the Desert World in Squad Busters

1) Bo

Trending

Baby Bo deals 100% more damage to monsters (Image via SuperCell)

Bo is one of the best attackers in Squad Busters that can be found in the Desert World. He is a common character who has 1200 health and inflicts 125 damage. His fusion evolution has 3600 health, deals 250 damage, and causes additional damage to monsters.

Baby Bo has a special ability that deals 100% damage to monsters, which also allows him to easily get coins. His super evolution drops mines on enemies and deals 125% more damage to monsters.

2) Battle Healer

Baby Battle Healer heals the squad by 400 points (Image via SuperCell)

Battle Healer is one of the most crucial epic characters in the game according to the Squad Busters tier list. Players can unlock her in the Desert World and use her abilities to increase squad health. Baby Battle Healer has 2400 health, deals 120 damage, and boosts squad health by 400.

She is a ranged attacker who can easily take down monsters to obtain additional gems and coins. Super Battle Healer heals the squad immediately after opening a chest and also implements a squad health boost of 600 when the ability is activated.

3) Nita

Baby Nita summons a Bear which deals additional damage (Image via SuperCell)

Defenders are crucial in any squad to eat up damage and protect attackers. They allow attackers to eliminate enemy squads and monsters without losing much health. Nita is a rare defender that can be unlocked in the Desert World of Squad Busters.

Baby Nita has 1700 health, deals 85 damage, and summons a powerful Bear to defend the squad. The character's classic evolution allows her to resummon a Bear after it is busted. Super Nita’s Bear gets enraged after busting an enemy and deals much higher damage.

4) Chicken

Baby Chicken gives two turbo boots (Image via SuperCell)

Chicken is one of the best Green World characters in Squad Busters but is also quite useful in Desert World. It gives the squad multiple turbo boots to escape unwanted fights and chase smaller squads easily. Baby Chicken also has 1550 health and deals moderate damage of 120.

The character gives two turbo boots which increase to three when it is upgraded to super evolution. Classic Chicken spawns three Hatchlings which deal additional damage to enemies. The fusion evolution of Chicken has 4650 health, deals 240 damage, and gives many turbo boots.

5) Shelly

Baby Shelly fires a super shell after busting five enemies (Image via SuperCell)

Shelly is another powerful all-rounder in Squad Busters who can be used both offensively and defensively. She is a common rarity character who gets her origin from Brawl Stars. Baby Shelly boasts 1850 health, deals 150 damage, and fires a super shell after busting five enemies.

Classic Shelly fires a super shell which deals 150 damage and heals some health immediately after firing the super shell. Her super evolution’s super shell inflicts an additional damage of 200. Fusion Shelly comes in with an increased health of 5550 which makes her a good defender.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Squad Busters content

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!