Best Starfield reshader and visual mods

Starfield may have extensive customization options when it comes to shipbuilding and character creation, but Bethesda may have forgotten about some important visual settings. Thanks to mods, you can improve certain aspects of your in-game experience. Some mods aim to reinvent the visual effects of the title, including those from your favorite weapons, environment, and more.

The games from Bethesda always have a thing for modders, and while most of these are purely for entertainment, here are some reshader and visual mods you can try if you want to improve your gaming experience.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Neutral LUTs and other great Starfield reshader and visual mods

1) Neutral LUTs

The Neutral LUTs mod removes some green hues in the game (Image via Bethesda)

With green hues and shades, the LUT in-game may sometimes be a bit confusing to look at. We’ve heard a lot of comments about it from different players, and we're happy that a mod has found a way to fix this.

The Neutral LUTs mod was discovered by fadingsignal, which removes those green hues and promotes better lighting. With this, the brightness and contrasts of the game are sharpened and look amazing on your display. To get this mod, you need to download the Quantum ReShade.

2) Enhanced Player Health Bar

This Starfield mod changes your character's health bar (Image via Bethesda)

The Enhanced Player Health Bar mod, created by SilverEzredes, is a useful addition to your Starfield gaming experience. It makes the in-game health bar better by giving you clearer information about your character's health.

When your character has 75% health or more, the health bar turns dark yellow. As it drops to 50% or lower, the health bar changes to orange. However, when it goes down to 25% or less, the health bar turns red.

Using this mod, you can quickly see how much health your character has, making it easier to make smart choices during battles and while exploring.

3) Starfield FOV

You can change your FOV in the game (Image via Bethesda)

A change in one’s field of view is a whole different experience. Although it’s pretty common in FPS games nowadays, the developer of Starfield actually didn’t include this within the game. And so, it was up to our modders to find a solution for it.

The modder hellstorm102 shared with us this new change in field view. With a simple change in the text file, you can see yourself in the third-person point of view. This is awesome for players who highly prefer third POV (especially when the in-game doesn’t offer it). To do this, find the file ‘StarfieldCustom.ini’. From there, type this out:

[Camera]

fFPWorldFOV=100.0000

How to install Starfield mods

Install Vortex to get started with modding (Image via Vortex)

Some modders love the mini FOV tweaks, but others want to go further. However, before going there, you need to know how to install mods in the game. Prior to downloading the mods, you need to update the game to its most recent version. Afterward, back up the original game files, just a contingency if something goes south during your mod.

Also, you might want to note that the game doesn’t allow you to rename saved files. This means that you’ll have to be keen on the file or even the date of the game you want to continue. Some players would lose their progress this way, so take caution.

After making sure you backed up your files, you can either install Starfield Mods using Vortex or try using an INI Script.