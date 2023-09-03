Starfield performance mod for Steam Deck and low end PCs

Starfield was released via early access on September 1, 2023. This role-playing action-adventure title from Bethesda runs reasonably well on the Xbox Series X/S consoles. However, the performance takes a downturn on PC, demanding rather steep system requirements. As such, the game can be a stuttery mess on lower-end systems, such as the Steam Deck.

Thankfully, a recent mod from Nexusmods user Erok aims to rectify this issue. A detailed summary of the mod and its various tweaks can be found in this article.

Starfield Optimizations mod aims to make the game run better for older systems

The NExusmods page for the mod (Image via Nexusmods)

Starfield’s vast expanse takes a heavy toll on machines, with Bethesda recommending an Intel Core i7 and an Nvidia 1070 Ti as the bare minimum. Unfortunately, there are thousands of players who do not meet the minimum requirements, given the steep entry point.

Running the mod with its stock settings (Image via Bethesda)

The Starfield Performance Optimization mod aims to bridge the gap for PC players, offering a series of tweaks for each Graphics Profile. This mod is sure to come in handy for weaker machines, such as the Steam Deck. As of now, the Steam Deck is unable to provide an enjoyable experience - with FPS dipping into the lower 20s.

Installing the mod is rather simple:

Download the zip file from here. Keep in mind that you will require a Nexusmods account for this.

Unzip the files into the game directory, SteamLibrary/steamapps/common/Starfield to replace the “Ultra.ini” file.

The mod should immediately take effect once you boot up the game.

Make changes to the file as required. Each line represents a graphical parameter. Tweaking the Dynamic Resolution is a good place to start with.

The tweaks provided by the mod include minor optimizations such as better texture filtering, capped draw distances, and more to ensure a vastly superior experience over the stock settings.

The mod is also useful for those on the high-end spectrum of gaming PCs, allowing for smoother frametimes and less janky frame rates.

Running the game with lower settings for hardware, such as the Steam Deck (Image via Bethesda)

In particular, the “Potato Mode” is focused on handheld gaming PCs such as the Steam Deck. As the name suggests, this mode drastically reduces graphical quality in order to generate more frames. Additional optimizations to accommodate the Steam Deck’s weaker APU have been made as well.

Starfield is currently in early access, being only available for those who have purchased the Premium Edition. The game is scheduled to be officially released on September 6, 2023, for PC and Xbox Series X/S consoles.