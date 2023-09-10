5 best Starfield support (aid) items to craft at the Pharmaceutical Lab

There are a lot of support aid items that you will be able to get your hands on and craft as you make your way through Starfield. From healing to buffing, and curing your character of all illnesses, you will get to use a lot of these tools that will help you have a much easier time during some of the hardest content in the game. As the variety of these items is a lot, there are many in the community who are quite curious as to which of these items they should be focusing on the most.

Hence, this Starfield list will go over some of the best support or aid items that you should have a good amount of in Bethesda’s latest RPG.

Best support (aid) items to make in Starfield's Pharmaceutical Lab

Below is a list of some of the best support or aid items in Starfield that you should not do without:

1) Antibiotics/Penicilin

Antibiotic Crafting Materials:

1x Antimicrobial

1x Membrane

Penicillin Crafting Material:

1x Antimicrobial

1x Membrane

1x Metabolic Agent

The effects of both these items are more-or-less the same in the game. As you go around exploring the vast reaches of space, you will definitely not be immune to the hazards of a foreign virus or bacteria.

They will cure any infection, however, the penicillin will go a step further and grant a 20-point oxygen boost for two minutes.

2) Snake Oil

Crafting material:

1x Chlorinw

2x Metabolic Agent

1x Sedative

Snake Oil is one of the best aid items in Starfield when it comes to purging your character of all toxins. The number of complications that it solves (according to the item description) are as follows:

Radiation Poisoning

Poisoning

Brain Injury

Hernia

Concussion

Heatstroke

Hypothermia

Lung Damage

In addition to curing toxins, the item will also give your character a +20 boost to oxygen recovery. This effect will stay for two minutes.

3) Heal Paste

Crafting Material:

1x Analgestic

1x Membrane

Heal Paste is one of the earliest items that you should be crafting in Starfield and you will be able to get your hands on its crafting materials very early on.

The paste is one of the best healing items in the game, and you can use it to deal with debuffs that are caused by conditions like Frostbite and Burns. It’s the space explorer’s best friend during the early parts of the game.

4) Red Trencher

Crafting Materials:

1x Tetrafluoride

1x CQB-X

1x BattleStim.

The Red Trencher will be your go-to item in Starfield if you need to gain a temporary boost to damage as well as defense. Once used, the item will give you +300 damage resistance while at the same time buffing your melee damage by 40%. The effect will last for three minutes and is incredibly valuable when used during an encounter when you are up against a much higher-level enemy.

5) Pick-me-up

Crafting materials:

1x Metabolic Agent

2x Aqueous Hematite

1x Membrane

Pick-me-up is the perfect aid item for the hoarder. If you are often getting encumbered after picking up every item and loot that you come across, then the pick-me-up is a must-craft.

The item will allow you to increase your carrying capacity by 50 units for 15 minutes, giving you enough time to loot everything and then run back to your ship to store them.