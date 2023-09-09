All Starfield Ryujin Industries mission list, rewards, and more

Starfield has skyrocketed to become one of the highest-grossing games this year. It offers players the ultimate interstellar adventure and features core concepts like space exploration, customization, and combat. Players also have the chance to engage with various factions, such as Ryujin Industries. Those with a knack for corporate espionage will find this episode within the game particularly enthralling.

Including the missions and rewards, this article aims to offer a thorough perspective on Ryujin Industries in Starfield.

Starfield Ryujin Industries: All missions and their rewards

Ryujin Industries is located in Neon, Volii Alpha(Image via Bethesda)

In Volii Alpha's star system lies the city of Neon, where one can stumble upon Ryujin Industries. This place exudes a real Cyberpunk vibe in Starfield. The corporation will assign you dubious missions like planting falsified proof and sabotaging trade partnerships. As if that wasn't enough, the tasks will comprise thievery and tampering with situations, all to further the interests of your higher-ups.

In the early stages of the game, an opportunity awaits you to become a part of Ryujin Industries. Among the numerous factions present in Starfield, Ryujin Industries has scattered several touchscreens across various planets.

Jemison is a place where you'll definitely encounter them while taking a stroll. Ignore a Ryujin Industries touch screen on your journey in Starfield, and you may receive a task that involves applying for a job at the company.

Summoned to Neon, you'll have the interview for Ryujin Industries after completing the task. It's not too difficult to pass, but you shouldn't do anything that will anger the faction during the interview.

Here are all the missions of Ryujin Industries and their rewards:

Back to the Grind: 100 XP, 4300 Credits One Step Ahead: 275 XP, 4800 Credits A New Narrative: 275 XP, 4800 Credits Sowing The Discord: 250 XP, 9300 Credits Maintaining the Edge: 350 XP, 12000 Credits Top Secret: 350 XP, 12000 Credits Background Checks: 150 XP, 3800 Credits Guilty Parties: 400 XP, 4800 Credits The Key Ingredient: 400 XP Sabotage: 350 XP Executive Level: 500 XP

Should you join Ryujin Industries?

With a storyline and gameplay that stand out among Starfield's numerous factions, joining Ryujin Industries is a worthwhile investment of your time and energy. Moreover, you can still affiliate with all the other groups in the game. Nevertheless, the exceptional experience offered by this particular faction is guaranteed to provide some enjoyable gameplay moments.

For those who work hard, there are significant returns to reap in Ryujin Industries: a home that doubles as your workplace and hefty payouts. The house may not be as extravagant, but it's free nonetheless and an excellent reward for your labor.