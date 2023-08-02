The Payday 3 closed beta is live right now, bringing with it several gameplay previews. One of the returning features of the series is the loadouts. Loadouts allow for extensive customization and a variety of playstyles.

One of the ever-popular playstyles involves the complete use of stealth - in both lethal and non-lethal ways. Based on what information we have from the current closed beta, this article will detail an ideal stealth loadout for the game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinions. Minor gameplay spoilers for Payday 3 will also follow - reader discretion is advised.

The best stealth loadout for Payday 3 closed beta

The loadout for Payday 3 can be accessed within the main menu. Players can use the RB button on their controller to access the second tab, “Loadout.” From this point on, a wide range of firearms, cosmetics, and perks can be selected for the mission. For a stealth-focused build, we will be focusing on smaller firearms over the likes of more flashy weaponry. Each item can be purchased while consuming in-game credits. An ideal stealth loadout is listed as follows for reference:

Primary Weapon : CAR-4, with a Beveled Silencer (unlocks at Level 6) or a Piped Silencer (unlocks at Level 14). Highly customizable with a large magazine.

: CAR-4, with a Beveled Silencer (unlocks at Level 6) or a Piped Silencer (unlocks at Level 14). Highly customizable with a large magazine. Secondary Weapon : Signature 40 as the Pistol. Useful for secondary rapid fire in case of an emergency. Keep in mind that this weapon has a smaller magazine size.

: Signature 40 as the Pistol. Useful for secondary rapid fire in case of an emergency. Keep in mind that this weapon has a smaller magazine size. Deployable : Medic Bag. Incredibly useful for clutch situations and completely restores player HP.

: Medic Bag. Incredibly useful for clutch situations and completely restores player HP. Overkill Weapon : Marcom Mamba MGL. This grenade launcher is, as its category suggests, overkill. Use only in extremely dire situations to level the playing field in case of overwhelming odds or a miscalculation.

: Marcom Mamba MGL. This grenade launcher is, as its category suggests, overkill. Use only in extremely dire situations to level the playing field in case of overwhelming odds or a miscalculation. Armor Lining : Light Ballistic Lining. Basic ballistic vest that offers a decent amount of damage protection. Made of kevlar and offers good mobility at the cost of weaker firearm protection, compared to more endgame options.

: Light Ballistic Lining. Basic ballistic vest that offers a decent amount of damage protection. Made of kevlar and offers good mobility at the cost of weaker firearm protection, compared to more endgame options. Throwable : Flashbang Grenades (unlocks at Level 7) or Throwing Knife (unlocks at Level 14). Can be used to stagger cops and buy you precious time.

: Flashbang Grenades (unlocks at Level 7) or Throwing Knife (unlocks at Level 14). Can be used to stagger cops and buy you precious time. Tool: Microcam. Pocket-sized camera used to mark targets. The ECM Jammer is a solid alternative (unlocks at Level 20), and significantly weakens all camera/radio equipment.

The loadout mentioned above can be further customized with the addition of cosmetics, offering minor visual changes.

This guide is based on very initial impressions of the game and, as such, does not represent endgame content. Users can upgrade their equipment and access a wider arsenal of gadgets and weapons to become master stealth players within Payday 3.

Payday 3 is a first-person shooter video game developed by Overkill Software and Starbreeze Studios. The title is a sequel to Payday 2 and is scheduled for a global release on September 21, 2023. A closed beta test is live at the time of writing this article and available to Xbox Series X/S and PC players.