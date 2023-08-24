5 best stealth spells in Baldur's Gate 3

There are many different ways to approach the quests in Baldur's Gate 3, and one of those ways is through stealth. By opting to handle things quietly, you can avoid fighting against an entire camp of enemies to get to your goal and thus reduce the risks of losing a party member. Aside from that, stealth can also be used to strategically place each member of the party before engaging in combat.

Regardless of how you utilize this tactic, moving around quietly has plenty of advantages. However, sneaking around is not always easy to pull off, especially in a well-lit area with hostile guards. Thankfully, there are some ways to make moving around unseen a little easier.

One of the ways to make sneaking around more manageable in Baldur's Gate 3 is through the use of magic, and there are several spells that help make remaining unseen an easy task.

Pass Without Trace and four other spells to make stealth easy in Baldur's Gate 3

1) Minor Illusion

Being able to use an illusion to force guards to leave their post and check it out is an extremely useful trick to have. In Baldur's Gate 3, some casters have access to the Cantrip Minor Illusion.

Placing the illusion within the sightlines of a creature will compel them to investigate it. Once they do, you are free to move past them to get to where you want to go. The best part is since it's a Cantrip, you can use it whenever you want as long as it is among your prepared spells.

2) Greater Invisibility

The best way to get into an area unnoticed is to literally become invisible. In Baldur's Gate 3, this is possible by casting Greater Invisibility. This level 4 spell will turn a creature invisible for ten turns. Upon performing actions such as interacting with items, attacking or casting spells, the creature must pass a stealth check to remain invisible.

Greater Invisibility is cast out of a level 4 spell slot, which means it is unlikely that you'll be able to cast it on the whole party. This spell has a little brother called "Invisibility," but in that version, the creature will immediately lose invisibility upon performing an action without being given the chance to pass a stealth check.

3) Misty Step

Aside from literally turning invisible to get past guards in Baldur's Gate 3, another great way of approaching a target or an objective stealthily is by teleporting to it. By doing so, you reduce the chances of being spotted and avoid any potential traps on the way.

If teleportation is your preferred method of sneaking, then the level 2 Conjuration spell Misty Step has got you covered. This spell allows the caster to teleport to any unoccupied space they can see within 18 meters.

4) Silence

Aside from remaining unseen, another key thing for remaining stealthy is remaining unheard. The level 2 spell called Silence can be very helpful in ensuring that actions within a certain area remain unheard.

Casting Silence creates a sound-proof sphere, and any creature within that zone will receive the Silenced status, meaning they cannot cast spells with a verbal component. Furthermore, no type of sound can escape the area, so all actions by the player and any alarms are muted.

5) Pass Without Trace

This spell is the ultimate companion for a party that wants to remain in stealth in Baldur's Gate 3. Pass Without Trace is an Abjuration spell that calls forth a veil of shadows and silence to the caster and all nearby companions.

Anyone who is affected by this spell will receive a +10 bonus to all stealth checks. This means that even if a party member rolls badly while attempting to remain quiet, they still have a good chance of succeeding. The best thing about this spell is that it remains active until the next long rest. Its benefits make it one of the best spells in Baldur's Gate 3.