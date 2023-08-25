5 best Survivor perks in Dead By Daylight 7.1.2a

The survivor role is host to arguably the most skillful gameplay in Dead By Daylight. While killers are typically bound to their power, which would determine their playstyle in most cases, survivors are entirely blank canvases. A lot of this freedom can be attributed to the game's perk system. Perks are a huge part of Dead By Daylight.

These traits can grant survivors completely game-breaking abilities like split-second speed boosts, instant healing, or self-unhooking. But which five of these abilities shine brighter than the competition?

Live another day with these 5 survivor perks in Dead By Daylight

1) Made For This

Official artwork for Dead By Daylight (Image via Behaviour Interactive)

Introduced in the recent End Transmission chapter, Made For This has quickly become one of the most abused perks by high-MMR survivors, birthing the new injured build. This perk grants the survivors a slight speed boost and endurance for a limited time after healing other players. This is applicable as long as they have been injured by the killer and have yet to heal.

Furthermore, the killer cannot tell if the survivor is using it until they activate its secondary endurance effect. The primary speed boost also stacks with other perks that grant haste, making it incredibly easy for a coordinated survivor to enter chases with the killer. This perk is unlocked by reaching Prestige 1 with Gabriel Soma.

2) Renewal

Debuting in the Stranger Things chapter under the name 'Second Wind,' Renewal is easily one of the most underrated perks. It heals the user upon being unhooked as long as they have healed another survivor first.

Since Behaviour has lost the license to the beloved Netflix series, the perk has been reworked into Renewal. It's made available for every survivor right away. Renewal is great in solo queue but sees much more value in teamplay, where players can coordinate for heals and unhooks.

3) Deliverance

Much like Renewal, Deliverance is another perk that rewards the user's altruism. However, it's significantly harder to utilize as it can only be activated before the user's first hook stage. This perk grants survivors the ability to unhook themselves from their first hook stage, but only if they have rescued another survivor from a hook prior.

Since hooked survivors stay in one place, Deliverance is a much easier perk to capitalize on in lower tiers of play and solo queues. However, if the user gets caught early, there's no point in using it. As such, Deliverance should only be taken in coordinated stacks or by highly skilled players. It's unlocked by reaching Prestige 1 with Adam Francis.

4) Botany Knowledge

Botany Knowledge is known for its great healing prowess but has been subjected to a huge nerf that has prompted many survivors to leave it out of their builds. However, this is a massive mistake. Botany Knowledge greatly boosts heal speed but also increases health kit consumption rates. This makes the perk great for pairing with other healing bonuses like those given from Desperate Measures and We'll Make It.

Though the nerf to the ability has left it rather underwhelming for solo healing builds, it works great in combinations. Botany Knowledge is unlocked after reaching Prestige 1 with Claudette Morel.

5) Lithe

Exhaustion perks are quite valuable for survivors in Dead By Daylight. Giving them the upper hand during a chase for free, any player would benefit from having at least one in their kit. Lithe is arguably the best perk in the game, ensuring an easy escape during chases against the killer for free.

To activate Lithe, players have to fast vault over a pallet or window. Once active, the perk greatly increases the survivor's running speed for a short time, giving them time to get away. On certain tiles or buildings, like the sunroom on Crotus Prenn Asylum, Lithe can be used to get away for free without counterplay for most killers. This perk is unlocked by reaching Prestige 1 with Feng Min.