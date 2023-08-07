Is Jeff Johansen a good survivor in Dead By Daylight 7.1.1?

Jeff Johansen is one of Dead By Daylight's oldest survivors. Stepping into The Entity's realm in December 2018, Jeff would sadly be outshined by the killer who came with the Darkness Among Us DLC, The Legion. However, following the complaints and controversy of the killer, many were quick to write off Jeff and The Legion until relatively recently when Behaviour Interactive began giving Jeff more premium and rift-exclusive cosmetics.

With new players coming to the game with every passing day, they may be at a loss regarding whether they should first buy a character or save for iridencent shards. This may bring Jeff Johansen to the attention again in the eyes of a new generation of Dead By Daylight enthusiasts. However, before purchasing any character, newbies must know if they are worth the resources.

Who is Jeff Johansen in Dead By Daylight?

Jeff Johansen, as seen in Dead By Daylight (Screenshot via Sportskeeda)

Jeff was a quiet and artistic child who grew up in Ormond, Alberta, where the Ormond Ski Lodge in-game map occurs. Though many would pick on the young man for his quiet demeanor, Jeff would cover it up with a hardened and stoic persona. To escape his parents' constant arguing, Jeff developed a taste for drawing and metal music while also picking up a part-time job at a video rental joint.

This is where Jeff would meet his first client, who would commission his artwork. On one of his shifts, one of the store's regulars would comment on how great Jeff's art was, offering him a job to paint a mural for a local gang, The Legion, the same Legion who would become the gang of killers present in Dead By Daylight. Jeff would earn $50 and a six-pack of beer for this job. It was one of Jeff's proudest moments.

After an incident on his job as a roadie for a metal band that would nearly cost him his eyesight, Jeff went to art school and became a digital artist. That is until the man received a call from Ormond. The call informed him that his father had passed and left him some things for him to collect. On his way up, Jeff would return to the Ormond Ski Lodge to see if his old artwork was still there, but he never returned, being taken by The Entity during his nostalgia trip.

Is Jeff Johansen worth buying in Dead By Daylight?

Jeff Johansen being healed as seen in Dead By Daylight (Screenshot via Sportskeeda)

Though many players may not consider it when selecting a survivor as the main, each character has their own set of distinct noises that can be used to determine who is who by killers. Some survivors are even quieter than others. Jeff stands at a solid middle ground who doesn't wheeze and cough in pain like Bill Overbeck but doesn't suppress his grunts like Ace Visconti.

Jeff's perks have only improved like a fine wine as Dead By Daylight ages. In personal experience, his perks, Distortion and Aftercare, are some of the easiest to get value out of. Distortion is an excellent perk in higher MMRs where aura-reading killer perks and add-ons are more common. Aftercare is a great supporting perk for helping players keep track of one another, letting survivors see the aura of each other after they heal one another until the perk user gets hooked.

Jeff is a good starting survivor for new players and has some excellent and relatable lore. Looking into the character, it is clear why those who play Jeff love the character as much as they do. With a bit of hope, the character may get the Archives lore update he deserves.