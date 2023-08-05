Best tank characters in Honkai Star Rail as of August 2023

Honkai Star Rail, the latest game from the HoYoverse, offers various characters to choose from and play. Each character wields different elements and has roles to fulfill on a battlefield: DPS, Support, and Tank. While DPS characters primarily specialize in dealing damage, Support characters specialize in supporting their team by providing buffs, and Tanks are their team's shield.

In this article, every tank unit is ranked and placed in a tier list based on how they perform individually and when placed in a team.

Note: This tier list solely reflects the author's opinions.

Best tank character tier list in Honkai Star Rail as of August 2023

All tank characters are ranked and placed in a tier list (Image via Tiermaker)

In the picture above, all tank characters in Honkai Star Rail are ranked and arranged in a tier list in SS and S tiers as of August 2023. All the characters have been analyzed on the same level and without eidolons for equal judgment.

SS Tier

The characters in this tier are phenomenal and can be used in any team without issues.

Gepard

Gepard is a phenomenal tank unit (Image via HoYoverse)

The captain of the Silvermane Guards, Gepard, is a standard five-star character released with the game.

Gepard, walking on the Preservation path, is the best tank in Honkai Star Rail. His primary tanking ability is his ultimate, which allows him to shield all allies on the battlefield while his skill slows his opponents down and deals Ice damage. Gepard's passive talent enables him to revive himself on a battlefield once, making him a genuinely strong tank.

Gepard can easily carry his team single-handedly and clear any end-game activity of Honkai Star Rail.

S Tier

The characters under this tier are good at their respective roles and can achieve more as a team.

March 7th and Trailblazer (Preservation) are S-tier tank units (Image via HoYoverse)

March 7th

March 7th is the first four-star character that trailblazers acquire for free and is an exceptional unit specializing in tanking abilities.

Treading on the Preservation path, March 7th is an extraordinary free-to-play tank unit in Honkai Star Rail. Her kit mainly focuses on shielding her allies and slowing her adversaries down. Her passive talent allows her to launch a counterattack against an enemy who hits one of her shielded allies.

With a good team setup, March 7th can quickly clear the Simulated Universe or Forgotten Halls, Honkai Star Rail's end-game activities.

Trailblazer (Preservation)

In the battle against Cocolia, the Trailblazer starts to walk on the Preservation path, allowing them to use tanking abilities. The Preservation Pathed Trailblazer is an outstanding character specializing in tanking skills.

Trailblazer's kit consists of a skill that provides shields to all allies on the battlefield and their ultimate that deals fire damage to all opponents. But thanks to their passive talent, Trailblazer provides all partners a shield whenever they use any abilities or basic attack.

The Trailblazer of Preservation path is an exceptional tank with damage-dealing capabilities; they can quickly clear end-game activities with an adequate team setup.